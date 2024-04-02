One woman took to social media to open up about her life, which touched and inspired many people online

Many people could relate to the woman's content, and it gained massive attraction on the video platform

The online community thanked the woman for sharing her truth and being genuine with her viewers

Social media is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable interventions ever created by humans, as it has facilitated communications, quick access to information and research, advertising businesses, and so much more. But just like everything in life, there are pros and cons.

A woman took her to TikTok to speak the truth about her life, which touched many people. Image: @lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

Although this great intervention has made way for many beautiful things, it has also promoted negative experiences, such as people trying to portray themselves in a certain way to live up to social media standards; however, this courageous young lady is changing the narratives by showcasing something that many people are not used to seeing.

Influencer opens up about her life

A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za opened up to her viewers about her life, stating that social media is not real. The lady revealed that she is 43, has no house, no investment, and just a low credit score. At the end of the clip, she stated that she would "rise."

The young lady's video was well received, as her story inspired and encouraged many people. The clip received many likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video:

People show the woman love and support

The lady's story touched many individuals on social media as they rushed to her comments section to praise her for showcasing her authentic self while others shared their experiences.

SlickSph said:

"You know what, this has got to be the most refreshing thing I have read, you know why? Because when you have a job, you are suddenly expected to have it together. I truly appreciate this post. Yoh."

Modimo wa Badingwana encouraged the woman, saying:

"Don't worry, life happens at different intervals for all of us. Remember the KFC guy? We all end up winning."

Vhofanelwa shared:

"I am 31. I am a single mom, I have two properties a fully paid car, and I am unmarried. I thank God for the things that are going well in my life."

Mqoh_Zulu wrote:

"Kindly remove the investment part. You have invested a lot in yourself."

