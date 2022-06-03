Prof Cameron Modisane is South Africa's first black accounting professor under the age of 35

He revealed that he always enjoyed accounting and got top marks in high school, making it an obvious career choice

He is currently the Deputy Executive Dean: College of Accounting Sciences at the University of South Africa (UNISA)

Born and bred in KwaThema, Prof Cameron Modisane is South Africa's first black accounting professor under the age of 35. In 2019, at age 33, he became the youngest black person in South Africa to obtain a PhD in Accounting Sciences.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Accounting Sciences from North-West University, a Master of Commerce (MComm) in Auditing from the University of Johannesburg, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Honours in Auditing, and a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in Auditing from the University of Pretoria.

Prof Cameron Modisane has made great strides in the field of accounting. Image: Valentine Zoza/LinkedIn

The trailblazer shared:

"I have always enjoyed accounting and got top marks in high school, so the decision to go into accounting after high school was a relatively easy one."

According to Zoza Communications, in October 2020, the young man was appointed Associate Professor of Accounting Sciences at the University of South Africa's College of Accounting Sciences.

In July 2020, he was appointed to the ISACA South African chapter board of directors, as the Pretoria - Regional Director from 2020 to 2022.

Modisane is currently the Deputy Executive Dean: College of Accounting Sciences at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

He previously worked as an Auditing Manager at the Auditor General of South Africa based at the Head Office in Pretoria. He also worked with PwC for several years.

SA pours in congratulations

