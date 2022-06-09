DJ Zinhle's man Murdah Bongz is celebrating his birthday this Thursday and she has taken to social media to share how much she loves him

The Umlilo hitmaker shared stunning snaps of herself with her Asante's dad, adding that he's her favourite person in the world

Mzansi celebs and the reality TV star's followers took to her comment section to help her wish the Black Motion member a happy birthday

DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to celebrate Murdah Bongz's birthday. The Umlilo hitmaker shared that it's her baby daddy's birthday this Thursday, 9 June.

DJ Zinhle celebrated her man Murdah Bongz’s birthday with a sweet message. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star and the Black Motion member are parents to young Asante. They've been serving Mzansi serious couple goals since they started dating a while back.

Taking to Instagram, Zinhle shared stunning snaps of herself with her bae. She described the DJ as his favourite person in the world. She captioned her post:

"Happy Birthday my king @murdahbongz. It’s your birthday, but I’m the one who’s celebrating the most. My favourite person in the world was born on this day. I love you, baby."

Mzansi celebs and the stunner's fasn took to her timeline to held her wish her man a fabulous birthday.

Minnie Dlamini said:

"I love you guys."

rethabileseema commented:

"Happy birthday to your baby."

divadolz wrote:

"Happy birthday to your King."

lekwazi said:

"Happy Birthday Baba ka Asante. Spoil iBaba Mamaz."

zakhona_zee4 commented:

"I just love black couples. I love, love and I love this for our black community , happy birthday to your king."

neliziwe wrote:

"Happy birthday to Asante's Dad."

chefboki added:

"My favourite couple, happy birthday to your king."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz serve Mzansi couple goals

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz served Mzansi couple goals with their romantic getaway to France. The loverbirds posted snaps wining and dining each other in Paris and taking romantic strolls at the Eiffel Tower.

In keeping with the new Paris Fashion Week trends, Asante's rents were dressed to the nines. The Mzansi fashionistas looked cool in the stunning snaps they posted on both their timelines.

The Black Motion member praised his baby mama for giving him Zulu love while they were in the city of love. Murdah Bongz captioned his Instagram post:

"Loved by a Zulu woman."

