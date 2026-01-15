“Make Wise Choices”: Mom Lays Out Strict Back-to-School Rules for Her 4 Children
A mother, with a wooden spoon in her hand, shared her strict back-to-school rules with her four children. Her kids listened intently as she instilled discipline and shared wise words.
Known as Ousie on TikTok, the content creator posted her video on 14 January 2026, the first day of school in 2026. She lined her children up in the living room and shared with them that she received diplomas, passed her grades, and never got in trouble at school.
She reminded her eldest daughter that she will meet friends who have gone down the wrong path and might be negative influences, noting that the best thing to do is to leave such people.
"I sent you to school to learn, not to smoke, bunk, or fight with your teacher, but if a teacher hurts you, makes you feel uncomfortable, or unnecessarily shames you in front of the other children, come to me."
She told her oldest son, the second-born, now a senior at primary school, that she sent him to school to get an education, respect his teachers, and ditch people who would bring him down in life.
"Make wise choices, boeta."
Regarding her third child, her second son, the stern mother said that, fortunately, last year, she didn't have any problems with him, although she had to go to the hospital because he fell and almost injured his eye.
"Thanks to this wooden spoon, I don't have problems with you at school. I'm asking you to do the same thing you did last year: listen when your teacher talks. If there's a problem and your teacher or principal doesn't listen to you, your mother will go into the principal's office. Mommy and Daddy are here to protect you all."
Finally, she spoke to her baby girl, who was starting her very first day at a big school. She reiterated that her child needs to show respect to her teachers and classmates, while also introducing her youngest to the wooden spoon.
She ended by asking her children to make their late grandfather proud.
