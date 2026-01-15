A mother shared a video showing her Grade 4 son's homeschooling setup on the first day of school

The clip shows a PC monitor with a calendar displaying different class times throughout the day

South Africans were interested in the setup, with many asking about costs and others sharing info

A mother gave South Africans a detailed look at what homeschooling looks like after sharing a video of her Grade 4 son's setup on the first day of school. She shared the clip on 14 January 2026, explaining how online learning works with their service provider, Impaq.

In the footage, the woman starts by recording herself before showing the setup she has prepared for her son, who is schooling at home. The station includes a huge PC monitor with the CPU placed on the desk, along with a keyboard. She then shows the screen of the computer, displaying the calendar that her young child has for the start of school. There are several different meetings scheduled for different subjects at different times, with a break in between, just like a normal school day. The timetable shows classes for Afrikaans, Maths, and Life Skills.

The mother explains that at 7:30 am, her son has homeroom, and the calendar lists all the times for his classes. She also shows the pencil and pen that her son has ready for his classes, as well as the books for the subjects he'll be studying, which are stacked neatly beside the PC setup on the desk.

The video shows that homeschooling with Impaq operates almost like a normal school does, with scheduled classes at specific times and breaks in between. The child joins the class via Teams with other learners, and they can interact with teachers and classmates in a virtual setting.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi curious about homeschooling

Social media users asked questions and praised TikToker @classicm0m09's choice, stating:

@ray_🍉🍉🍉 wrote:

"Impaq was Okay. Teneo, on the other hand, was fantastic."

@nazlia_thebus_burton gushed:

"I take my hat off for you. Much respect for parents who decide to go this route."

@emerald asked:

"Love this... Could you perhaps share how I can go about and the costs involved, etc., please..."

@lady_c_🇿🇦 added:

"Hi ladies, I hope you don't mind me asking what the ball figure for homeschooling through them 🙏"

@🦋butterfly questioned:

"How do you go about homeschooling? Do you need a certificate to teach your child?"

@krissyyxx said:

"Just started this year with my son, also in grade 4 and also with Impaq 💕"

@beth_damonze commented:

"Nice Mommy🥰 I'm with Educ8. My son is also in grade 4. What extra things are you doing? In terms of sports, etc."

@roxy72 stated:

"No stationary getting missing - out of experience, it's a much better option."

