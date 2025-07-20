A man told people that he was trying to find out whether magic potions work, and he posted his experiment on TikTok

The content creator decided to document his experience trying a supernatural remedy for people who are lonely and are looking for romantic love

Online users were amused by the man, who made a hilarious video about his experience after making a magical purchase

One man on TikTok posted that he wanted to see whether he could find love supernaturally. On 19 July 2025, the gent experimented with potions made especially for finding romance.

A man showed people how he is using two love potions. Image: @_christrust

Source: TikTok

The man's video received more than 79,000 likes from online users who were in stitches. Many cracked jokes in the man's comment section as they discussed his supernatural experiment.

In a TikTok posted by @_christrust, he admitted that he was trying to use love potions. The man says he bought the elixirs recently and has been using them, the powder (Uthando Olerato) for bathing, and the clear liquid one (Bheka Mina ngedwa) he uses to moisturise. In the clip, he admitted none of the potions worked on his ex, and he was going to Hatfield and would report back on whether or not they were effective. He said that his strategy was to approach any woman he saw to test whether he could find love.

Man spots "giant"

In another Briefly News story, a gent was convinced he saw a supernatural being in a video. South Africans were abuzz after a video showed distant figures that many people theorised were giants. A certain area in Cape Town was said to be the home of giants in various videos on the socials. Online users debated the sighting a man in Cape Town shared in a clip.

A man in Cape Town posted a video explaining why he thought he saw a giant. Image: 4FR

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amused by love potion experiment

Many people thought that the man was hilarious for trying to use love potions. Other women shot their shot by joking that the potions were working on them. Watch the video of the man's thoughts on the love potion below:

Qham_qham1 said:

"I am the first person in my bloodline to see someone review love potions 😩"

MJ💋❤️‍🔥 wrote:

"Imagine being forced into love with ONLY R17??😭🧎‍♀"

Musa commented:

"Wrong audience us we use mam moloi from Soweto🙏😭"

r_kunene_ gushed:

"I find you cute bra 😭😭 I don’t know 😔."

zuki__mqq added:

"You’re the first to do this, we're watching history being written 😭😭"

Aquila joked:

"I can't explain it but. I think I love you 😩"

Lehumo Mogalapa added:

"July, wrap it up my angel . First in my bloodline to see a love portion review 😭😩"

Other Briefly News stories about supernatural claims

Source: Briefly News