Woman’s Boyfriend Plans Helicopter Proposal in TikTok Video
- A woman posted a TikTok video of her love story that has officially gone to the next level
- The lady posted how her man made their relationship even more serious by organising a sweet surprise, which had her airborne
- Many people were gushing over the man's romantic gesture, which he pulled off without a hitch for a special occasion
A woman posted a TikTok video about the day her life changed forever. The woman's life partner planned a special romantic outing to ask her an important question.
The video of the woman's romance adventure received thousands of likes on TikTok. Many people commented with sweet messages for the couple that was getting ready to go to the next phase of their lives together.
In a TikTok video by @queen_esther_x said she got her dream proposal. The lady's man took her on a helicopter ride where she got a tour of the city. Adding the cherry on top, her boyfriend popped the big question and proposed to her during the helicopter outing. She ended the helicopter ride as a newly engaged woman.
Man proposes on open water
Briefly News reported on another woman who received a beautiful proposal. The lady shared videos of the amount of effort her partner put into asking for her hand in marriage. The lady's proposal went viral after things went wrong, but in the sweetest way possible.
South Africa talks helicopter proposal
Many people admired the woman's love story, and many said they wished for the same treatment. People congratulated her on her soon-to-be marriage. Watch the full video of the woman's helicopter ride that ended with a proposal and people's comments below:
OLUOMACHI 30BG🫶❤️🥰💦💙🦋 said:
"Congratulations 🥳 I am genuinely happy for you 😩 ❤️can’t wait to experience what true love feels like 🙏"
Big T commented:
"Congratulations 👏🎉! I am next! In the name of Jesus! Amen."
mhiz🎀💕richie011😌✨ wrote:
"God this was the video Vicky saw me see done see am and am manifesting it for myself also 🥺🙏 congratulations girl ❤️"
Bongi🧚♀️ joked:
"Ohh? well, my future boyfriend is gonna book a helicopter ride just to ask me to be his girlfriend !😭."
Benny_bor02 declared:
I will marry for money and for love 😢😍
sochima990 added:
"Ladies intentional men are out there o."
Empressbrandy shared:
"Looks like there is something I'm not doing well😭 congratulations ba."
Beevarh 🌸🥰 gushed:
"God I can see what you’re doing for people,I will patiently wait for my turn.pls put a smile on my face"
