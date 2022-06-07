Bathu Shoes founder Theo Baloyi was presented with the Young Business Leader of the Year award by @AABLA for Forbes Africa CNBC Africa

This is the entrepreneur's second Pan-African accolade which he shared was a testament to the show band’s vision

He added that as a company they were truly humbled by the opportunity to make a difference within the communities that they serve

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

From selling perfumes in the streets of Alex and selling Bathu sneakers from the boot of a car to being acknowledged as a Pan African leader in business, Bathu Shoes founder Theo Baloyi is doing big things as an entrepreneur.

He was recently presented with the Young Business Leader of the Year award by @AABLA’s for Forbes Africa CNBC Africa.

Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi is making Pan-African moves in the world of business. Image: @theo_baloyi01/Twitter

Source: Twitter

“This is my second Pan-African accolade, which is a true testament to our vision to build a shoe brand that Africans can proudly affiliate with. We aim to reignite hope and ignite the spirit of many African hopefuls who look to start or continue their own personal journey to success,” said Baloyi in a LinkedIn post.

He added that as a company they were truly humbled by the opportunity to make a difference within the communities that they serve. Their aim is to bridge the gap of unemployment within the Youth segment and bring about sustainable change in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“From a room in Alex to the world. We thank you,” he added.

South Africans were left inspired by Baloyi’s humble beginnings and success as a businessman in South Africa.

Check out what netizens had to say on the post:

Dineo Raphela wrote:

“Wow ...great achievement my man. Keep pushing like never before. I am inspired. Kasi ka kasi re tloo supporter.”

Nontobeko Bongiwe Dlamini said:

“Well done!”

Greyson Onesmo Metili commented:

“Well deserved Theo Baloyi. Congratulations!”

Luyanda Booysen shared:

“Inspiring! Congratulations Theo! Keep going and raising the flag.”

Founder of Bathu shoes, Theo Baloyi pays tribute to Riky Rick with stylish sneakers

In another story, Briefly News reported that Businessman and founder of Bathu Shoes, Theo Baloyi paid tribute to Riky Rick the best way he knows how - through customised sneakers that boast a design as colourful as the late Mzansi entertainment icon’s spirit was.

Baloyi shared an image of the stunning kicks on Twitter yesterday to coincide with Ricky’s funeral service. The rapper was laid to rest at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March.

The bright yellow pair of shoes has a graphic portrait of the star’s face on one shoe as well as one of the fashion lover’s famous quotes on the other.

Source: Briefly News