Trevor Noah, the South African actor, comedian, radio DJ, and television host, has been in the limelight because of how successful he is. He has also been making headlines because of how he spends his money and his dating life that he tries as hard as possible to keep under wraps. The new Trevor Noah house is the most recent topic that has made the star the talk of the town.

When speculations of his dating life surfaced in August 2020, most fans did not believe the funnyman was dating a celebrity. Even though he has been hesitant to confirm the rumours, chances are, he is officially off the market, especially after the details of the new Trevor Noah house emerged. The details of his new residence will leave you shocked.

Trevor Noah house

The new purchase, which seemed to be out of the funnyman's comfort zone, proves his passion for architectural spaces. His ability to shell out millions of dollars is a testament to his willingness to invest in real estate. This list provides a glimpse of his posh spaces.

1. Trevor Noah house Bel Air

On the day before New Year's Eve, The Daily Show host spent a whopping $27.5 million on his exquisite Bel-Air residence. Nestled in the hills of Bel-Air, the contemporary and dramatic mansion is Mark Rios' work. According to Rios, he went through 50 plans before settling on one which is inspired by Japanese aesthetics.

In 2022, Trevor Noah has sold his big Bel Air mansion for $26.4 million.

An iconic architectural statement

The sleek six-bedroom mansion is a three-story building on 11,000-square-foot of land at 14930 Corona Del Mar. It boasts of eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It gives the most scenic views of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica Mountains.

The most scenic backyard

The contemporary mansion overlooks the enclaved upmarket country club. According to its listing, the six-bedroom house epitomises LA's hallmark of indoor and outdoor living. An aerial view of the mansion makes it look like it is a series of cubes stacked together.

Was it built with entertainment in mind?

The mansion comes with a major rooftop terrace, ideal for entertaining guests. It also features a great pool that speaks luxury in all forms, a cabana with a sun deck and a bar adjoining the pool outback. The six-bedroom mansion also comes with a spa, gym, game room, and steam room.

The epitome of aesthetics

The mansion is fitted with a host of materials like glass, wood, stone, and bronze spread across the three stories. Its minimalist interior features include beige hardwood floors and dark wood fixtures that perfectly contrast the white walls. The house has multiple ceiling-to-floor glass doors that give an exquisite view of the outside and the sloping backyard.

The mansion is fitted with an elevator for convenience, and every angle of it screams luxury. He shelled out a whopping $27.5 million for it.

2. $10 million duplex penthouse in New York City

In 2017, the funnyman acquired a $10 million penthouse in New York City and turned it into his home. Before he purchased the house, he used to stay in a two-bedroom unit that he had rented for $15,000 in the same block.

The 3,596-square-foot apartment occupied the 17th and 18th floors of the building in midtown Manhattan. It boasts of a minimal and modern design coupled with the best views and a ton of space for someone living in New York City.

It looked like the location of his new home was convenient for him, primarily because of work. It was four blocks away from The Daily Show studio on 11the Avenue.

3. $20.5 million mansion in Bel-Air

In January 2019, the comedian was in the limelight after the purchase of Trevor Noah's house LA. The dramatic mansion was situated in the Bel-Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles and spread across 10,044 square feet. The two-story mansion comprises five bedrooms; the main bedroom expanding to an area of 2,200 square feet. It also had an infinity pool, a private home movie theatre, a 500-gallon aquarium, and an ultra IP suite, to mention a few.

Less than two years after the Trevor Noah house purchase of a whopping $20.5 million, he sold it in September 2020 for $21.5 million.

Frequently asked questions

The snippets of Trevor Noah's house inside must have awakened your urge to know him more. The answers to these questions will help in putting your curious mind to rest.

How much is Trevor Noah's house?

At the beginning of 2021, Trevor Noah was in the limelight after reports of his new house surfaced. He recently acquired a three-story mansion in Bel-Air, and its value is estimated at $27.5 million. The dramatic mansion is nestled in the hills of Bel-Air and screams luxury in all possible ways.

How much does Trevor Noah earn?

The funnyman makes a dime from hosting The Daily Show. In May 2020, he revealed that he was paying the crew's salaries himself, despite being a one-man show. In 2019, Forbes ranked him as the fourth-highest paid comedian in the world at the time, with an annual return of an impressive $28 million.

Does Trevor Noah have a wife?

Thirty-six-year-old Trevor Noah does not have a wife. However, he is reportedly dating Minka Kelly, a renowned actress famous for featuring in Friday Night Lights. The two are alleged to be seriously dating and looking to settle down.

Where does Trevor Noah's mother live now?

The star speaks fondly of his mother through his comical narrations, and Trevor Noah's book, Born a Crime, sets the spark for fans to know more about his mother. Trevor Noah's mum is still alive and lives in Johannesburg. She runs a property company and previously admitted to having a cordial relationship with her son.

The details of Trevor Noah's house are proof of how much the funnyman is obsessed with beautiful spaces. They are also a testament to how beautiful life can be if you are successful.

