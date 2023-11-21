Young Stunna has yet again ruffled some feathers by allegedly missing another performance

The show that was held at Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape became a flop when Mashaya had what was called "diva tendencies"

He left the show when he allegedly had an altercation with another artist who was scheduled to perform, Mr Vee Sholo

Amapiano hitmaker Young Stunna allegedly stirred new drama when he cancelled his Frere Summer Party performance at Underground Pub in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape.

The Sete hitmaker, whose real name is Sandile Msimango, missed another performance, this time the organisers citing his bad attitude toward the people of the rural town.

Young Stunna allegedly failed to perform at a gig after he had "attitude" problems. Images: @opticalillusion.jpeg

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna refuses to share with Mr Vee Sholo at Frere Summer Party

It is reported by ZiMoja that the hitmaker offended singer Mr Vee Sholo when he acted boujee, making performing together impossible. Sholo said it started at their guest house:

"He first refused to let me drive in the same car as him, so I walked to the venue. Then at the VIP section, he said he will not sit with strangers."

The drama continued when they got to the venue, where it was wet and muddy, and it was arranged for him to be carried across the muddy path before he eventually refused to perform. A witness told the publication:

"Firstly, it was a cold and rainy day. The grass was wet, he refused to walk on the muddy path and he was basically behaving like a diva, almost undermining everyone."

Mr Vee Sholo opens up to Briefly News about the events of Frere Summer Party

Promoters to take legal action against Young Stunna

The Underground Management released a statement apologising to the patrons for Stunna's behaviour, promising to take action:

"We will never tolerate or bow down to any artist that comes wherever they come from and undermine our artists from the EC, our establishment, our town... We have hosted big-name artists and actors and they never gave us any attitude.

"We will come up with the full statement in due course as we are busy consulting with our legal team and all parties involved."

