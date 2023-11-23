The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, made a monumental blunder when he misrepresented voter numbers on X

He tweeted that almost 3 million new voters were registered, even though the number referred to the total number of people who registered

Netizens dissed his now-deleted tweet and hilariously claimed he had no quality education

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered policy changes and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi News for over seven years.

Fikile Mbalula became the object of jokes after he mixed voter registration figures. Images: David Harrison/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, was roasted on X for allegedly cooking the number of newly registered voters.

Mbalula claimed that 2.9 million new voters registered for the 2024 general elections, although the number is far less. Netizens took shots at Mbalula and dissed him for not being well-informed.

Tweep spots Mbalula's voting figures error

@SihleLonzi posted a screenshot of Mbalula's tweet, which he deleted and replaced with the correct number. In the original tweet, Mbalula claimed that 2.9 million people registered to vote in the upcoming general elections, 78% of whom are young people. According to Parliament, 568 374 people registered as first-time voters.

The total number of people registered to vote was 2 904 037. Of this number, 1.4 million voters reregistered to vote in the same district, and 929 564 registered in different voting districts. Parliament also revealed that 78.31% of voters were between the ages of 16 to 29. Read @SihleLonzi's tweet here.

Mbalula made fun of

South Africans showed Fikile Mbalula no mercy.

Hlabas said:

“This is how they’ve lied to their voters in the past 30 years by exaggerating things.”

The Business Guy pointed out:

“They are tired, shame. Stealing requires a lot of energy. I don’t blame him. Otherwise, well done, my president.”

Atheifhelimbilu Mafuk exclaimed:

“We must visit his high school and ask for a school fee refund becaus his school fees were waste.”

Krb wrote:

“Problem is that they copy and paste which leads to editing and deleting.”

Mogale wa bolobedu added:

“You see why we must urgently remove Blade and Angie? These two have destroyed our eduction sstem and it will tke time to replenish it.”

Kopanong Municipality mayor suspended

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula announced the suspension of Kopanong Municipality's mayor, Xolani Tseletsele.

Tseletsele went viral after he was recorded threatening a resident who allegedly complained about potholes. South Africans believed the suspension wouldn't lead to severe disciplinary action.

