Two cast members on the hit telenovela Umkokha: The Curse will be departing after Season 2

These two actresses are Mbali Ngiba and Pinky Ntshangase, who play the roles of Zodwa and MaZungu respectively

Not much information has been shared regarding their departures, and they are yet to confirm the news

Pinky Ntshangase and Mbali Ngiba are said to be exiting Season 2 of the hit telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

'Umkokha: The Curse' actresses Mbali Ngiba and Pinky Ntshangase will exit the show. Image: @mbaliyesizwengiba4, @_pinky177

Source: Instagram

Umkhokhsa: The Curse loses two stars

According to entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald, the two talented ladies will be leaving Umkokha: The Curse. Not much information was relayed about their departure; however, it is reported that they will be departing after Season 2. On X, Jabu wrote:

"Mbali Ngiba and Pinky Ntshangase will be leaving #UmkhokhaTheCurse Season 2."

On the hit Mzansi Magic series, Mbali Ngiba plays the role of Zodwa, while Pinky Ntshangase portrays the role of MaZungu. The actresses and Mzansi Magic are yet to confirm the news.

Mzansi reacts to the ladies' departure

South Africans debated the show's direction, wondering if Zodwa and MaZungu would die on the show or not.

@Ndiks17:

"I don’t know what’s up with SA shows, they easy kill characters etc. They should learn from Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our lives, etc."

@Mzsjd35:

"The show is about a curse that kills people so people will die on this show all the time."

@Mamboh13:

"This Umkhokha show must end now. Nothing nice is happening here, only dying and crying. Zodwa must find her dad, and it must end. Just like Gqeberha: The Empire, they must all just give up."

@MissyyyLP:

"Zodwa can go, she is a problem. Taking her sister’s husband is serious betrayal."

@Sisa_0506:

"So this means Nokubonga will be left with no parents."

@PrincessSkhu:

"Vele what's Pinky doing there without her husband ai I hope they don't mess this show up hey."

Umkhokha: The Curse's Mbuso Khoza speaks on departure

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbuso Khoza left the telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse, where he played Babu Maphalala, to focus on his podcast Ndabezitha.

The actor and vocalist announced the news with several posts on his social media pages. He thanked playwright Duma Ndlovu for the opportunity and expressed gratitude for the growth he experienced.

