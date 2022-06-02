Mohale Motaung is set to make an appearance on a new television show, and his fans and followers can't wait

The star who rose to prominence for marrying popular South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has been bagging gigs

Mohale will join stars such as Zamani Mbatha on the steamy e.tv soapie Black Door as Mo jack on Friday 3 June

Mohale Motaung is about to take over the small screen. The star, who has been in the media a lot lately for his messy divorce from estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo, will try his hand at acting. The media personality is expected to feature in the new and trending TV series Black Door.

Mohale Motaung will make his acting debut in a new raunchy television series. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The new raunchy series has been praised by viewers for its engaging storyline, and Mohale's appearance is expected to blow the viewers away.

According to ZAlebs, the former Living the Dream with Somizi star playing the character Mo Jack will debut on Friday 3 June at 9:30 PM. Per the publication, Mohale will be playing a club patron who is expected to bring trouble.

The new show's official Instagram page shared a picture showing Mohale, and it seems Mzansi is on the edges of their seats waiting for the episode. One fan even headed to the comments section to enquire about watching the show from his mobile device.

