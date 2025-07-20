Riky Rick was fondly remembered on what would have been his 38th birthday on 20 July 2025

Fans of the beloved musician shared social media posts in his memory including a strong statement he once made at the Metro FM Awards

Nota Baloyi chimed in on a video of the late rapper that a fan posted, explaining how he was involved in the moment

Supporters were reminiscing on how passionate the late Riky Rick was about advocating for smaller artists. Nota Baloyi claimed that he had a hand in the stance that Riky Rick took in a speech at a Metro FM Award event.

Nota Baloyi talked about the late Riky Rick on the rapper's heavenly birthday. Image: Frennie Shivambu / Getty Images / Lavidanota / Instagram

Fans saw Riky Rick's heavenly birthday as an opportunity for fans to reflect on their favourite moments of the rapper. People were divided over Nota Baloyi, who shared details about an interaction he had with Riky Rick in the past.

A Riky Rick fan on X @RealSihleIV prompted people to share their favourite memories of the late rapper in celebration of his heavenly birthday. A user on X @BlxckSwiss_ shared two videos of Riky in which he spoke out about how unfair the industry is to up-and-coming artists. The rapper encouraged smaller musicians to forget about radio and focus on the internet. He insisted that they were better off doing their own projects. In the other video, a frustrated Riky Rick was speaking to Bonang, saying that they, implying those in the industry, need to stop playing with the people.

Nota spoke about Riky Rick as he replied to the woman's post of the late rapper, saying that Riky made his speech because of an argument that they had. He said that Riky spoke out at the MMAs just before leaving Mabala Noise, which left him shaken.

Riky Rick's death in 2022 left South African hip-hop fans distraught over the loss. Image: David M. Benett

SA talks Nota Baloyi and Riky Rick

Many people commented on the post expressing their doubt that Nota was the reason behind Riky's Metro FM award speech. Online users also reflected on Riky Rick's message about the music industry. Read Nota's post and watch the videos of Riky below:

@yungdiligent said:

"You’re involved in every story in hip hop, huh😂"

@Bob481077175951 added:

"Of course you were involved somehow 😭"

@slaga_lm joked:

"The biggest problem about me is that I actually believe Nota."

@GwaduMagic applauded Riky Rick:

"This was the day I knew that this guy is goated 🐐"

@ZW31I_KHANYI13 disagreed:

"Lol still the baddest advice I've ever heard, sounds cool though when you have no knowledge of the music business."

