Nota Baloyi has explained why Big Zulu loved Riky Rick so much after the Imali Eningi hitmaker shed a tear when he heard the news of the late star's passing

The opinionated music exec shared that Riky saved Inkabi's career when he collaborated with his on Imali Eningi and also came up with the #ImaliEningiChallenge

Hip-hop fans shared mixed reactions to Nota's views on why Big Zulu loved the late rapper so much so that he even cried in a video tribute

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nota Baloyi took to social media recently to explain why Big Zulu shed a tear when the news of Riky Rick's passing broke last week.

Nota Baloyi has shared that Riky Rick saved Big Zulu's career. Image: @lavidanota, @rikyrickworld, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The opinionated music exec believes that the late rapper saved Big Zulu's music career. He shared that the Boss Zonke hitmaker did not only drop a verse on Big Zulu's Imali Eningi but "reintroduced" him to fans that snubbed him for 10 years.

According to SAHipHopMag, Nota praised Riky for coming up with the #ImaliEningiChallenge that put the hit single on the music map. He claimed on Twitter that Big Zulu cried because he knows the role King Kotini played in reviving his career.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi hip-hop heads took to Nota's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. While some agreed, others shared that Intaba yase Dubai is the brains behind the classic banger.

@RexThando said:

"His influence alone was enough!"

@uKwestshinz wrote:

"Riky's verse and adlibs made the joint too as much as Intaba yase Dubai. But what really made the joint is whoever edited Duduzane Zumas video onto that joint."

@champ_it_up commented:

"Yep it introduced Big Zulu to a certain market but saving his career is just reaching mate, but go on Authority."

@wandilexl said:

"No one is stepping on anyone's shine here. As good as the song was, it wouldn't have reached the heights it reached without Riky Rick's influence."

@_Morganical wrote:

"Big Zulu blew up with the track Ama Million remix he did with Cassper, Kwesta and Yungsta....the track was released before Imali Eningi."

@selahled said:

"Yeah we love Riky, but Ntaba ya Se Dubai made Mali Eningi what it is."

@_Mxoh_ added:

"Facts!!! Facts!! And nothing but Facts!!!"

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In other news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News