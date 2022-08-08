The late Riky Rick's life was celebrated on what would have been his 35th birthday with a special occasion hosted at Tang in Sandton Johannesburg

Riky Rick's closest family and friends held a gathering with the beloved rapper's wife, Bianca Naido, and other celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest reflected on Riky Rick's life

Riky Rick's first heavenly birthday memorial looked beautiful, and his wife Bianca Naidoo took to the stage in a clip that touched fans

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Riky Rick continues to live on in his loved ones' hearts as they celebrated what would have been his 35th birthday with Bianca Naidoo and the rapper's kids. Image: Getty Images / Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Riky Rick's passing in February 2022 broke many hearts in South Africa. Riky Rick's birthday passed, and his loved ones celebrated privately.

Riky Rick's wife Bianca Naidoo was joined by their loved ones to celebrate his life. Industry peers and Riky Rick's friends held the occasion to remember how special his life was.

Riky Rick's 1st heavenly birthday celebration

The event for Riky's bday was a formal dinner where all guests were dressed in black. The building was tastefully decorated with portraits of Riky Rick surrounded by white flowers and other green plants.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The who's who in the South African entertainment industry were in attendance at the dinner that marked Riky's 17 July birthday. Some notable guests included Cassper Nyovest, Costa Titch and Lesego Tlhabi, aka Coconut Kelz.

The clip of the emotional night was edited to Riky Rick's emotional hit Home, a song about the rapper's struggle with mental health. Watch the details of the event in the video below:

The video had many supporters feeling emotional as they remembered the beloved musician's talent. Many had sweet words in memory of Riky Rick.

colourme__sim commented:

"So beautiful ❤️"

martha_morapedi commented:

"Still feels unreal. Long Live Makhado."

tekken_mr commented:

"Now, this verse is deep."

oh_so_hopey commented:

" This is so beautiful ❤️"

kong.jah commented:

"We multiply" king"

firstladytshepi

"️ May his blessed soul rest in eternal peace."

6 Pics of Riky's barber being reopened, Cassper celebrates star's heavenly bday

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick's Legends Barbershop branch was reopened in his honour on 17 July, the late rapper's heavenly birthday.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker would have turned 35 on Sunday, 17 July. He was the franchise owner of the branch.

The Legends Barbershop group took to Instagram to share snaps taken during the opening of the hair shop. The late rapper-turned-businessman's wife, Bianca Naidoo and rappers, Moozlie and Youngsta CPT were some of the stars who attended the relaunch.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News