Killer Kau and Mpura were remembered on their death anniversary by their fans and celeb friends including TV presenter and choreographer Robot Boii

The two Amapiano artists and a few friends passed on in a tragic accident on the M4 in Rustenburg on 7 August last year

Robot Boii shared a touching clip of himself with Kau, Mpura and late rapper Riky Rick showing off their dance moves at groove

Killer Kau and Mpura were remembered by their music industry friends and fans on their death anniversary. The Amapiano artists passed away in a tragic accident on 7 August last year.

Killer Kau and Mpura were remembered by Robot Boii and their friends on their death anniversary.

Source: Instagram

Killer Kau, Mpura and other lesser-known artists such as The Voice, Thando Tot and Thando TD died in a head on collision on the N4 in Rustenburg.

Their music peers honoured their lives with an event called The Big Five Link Up. According to TshisaLIVE, the event was an initiative to help the young artists' families. One of the event organisers Mpho Makua, who was also Kau's manager, shared that their families received all the proceeds from the event.

Taking to Twitter to remember his late friends, Robot Boii shared a clip of himself with Mpura, Kau and rapper Riky Rick dancing at groove. Riky passed away earlier this year. The TV presenter captioned his post:

“It's been a year #PeaceMagents."

Peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. They also remembered the late Mzansi entertainers.

@Lejaka1 said:

"I loved this part more on this video. Eiiiiiii all three of them gone vele?"

@Bruh_Skati commented:

"Dancing always came easy to Killer. Man didn't even have to look at Mpura to jump on the next move. I know this cause I've got 2 left feet. Mxm ya neh."

@LuciaNkhoma wrote:

"I really loved Killer's style of dressing, I wonder who was dressing him or where was his clothes bought from?"

@pamelamncube2 said:

"I always feel a deep pain as if I knew them you know, that so strange anyway #PEACEMAGENTS."

@DayAsInam commented:

"Killer Kau's T-shirt is written 'Peace Magents'."

@latifah99347282 wrote:

"I'm so hurt."

@Real_Precious_M added:

"This is the day Mpura, Killer Kau, The Voice, Thando Tot and TD departed. May their souls continue to rest in peace."

Lady Du gives emotional speech at Mpura's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du shared that late Mpura opened doors for her in the entertainment industry. The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August.

She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic. At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu.

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

Source: Briefly News