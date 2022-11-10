A Zimbabwean businessman was arrested at a luxurious hotel in Sandton on Thursday morning

The man was wanted by the Zimbabwean police for kidnapping his next of kin in 2020, among other charges,

The capture was facilitated by a joint operation between Interpol South Africa and the National Intervention Unit (NIU)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Frank Buyanga was arrested at a high-end hotel in Sandton by Interpol. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Frank Buyanga Sadiqi was arrested in Sandton by the National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Interpol South Africa in Sandton. On Thursday, the 43-year-old was nabbed at a fancy hotel under the Zimbabwean authorities' arrest warrant.

The police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said the businessman was wanted for robbery, kidnapping and contempt of court charges. Mathe said Sadiqi kidnapped his next of kin in April 2020 and brought them from Zimbabwe to South Africa, reported News24.

"A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean authorities, after which a red notice was also issued by Interpol Harare."

The Zimbabwean national appeared before the Randburg Magistrate's Court after he was captured this morning. Sadiqi was remanded in custody to 17 November for his bail application hearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans shared a few comments online about the case:

Sean Marobe said:

"South African Interpol is fast in helping other countries. But Dubai and Malawi can't help us in bringing back Bushiri and Guptas."

Tshidi Pootona posted:

"South Africa is a safe haven for criminals, and these criminals do as they wish."

Nadine Matthee wrote:

"Good, send him back, we have enough crime here to try and deal with."

Mathivha Eddy added:

"He is gonna wish if he was gonna be locked in SA prisons when they extradite him. Zim prisons are not a vacation like ours."

Tigere Zindoga commented:

"He was arrested for political affiliations he is innocent we know the story behind him. Zanu PF must fall."

Hawks and Interpol arrest two Nigerian men in linked to an online scam syndicate called "Air lords"

Briefly News reported that a joint operation between the Hawks and Interpol resulted in two Nigerian men's arrests in Pretoria on Wednesday, 28 September. The men aged 32 and 42 have been linked to an online scam syndicate.

The arrests occurred in the Pretoria East suburb of Equestria during a dawn raid led by law enforcement agencies. During the raids, officials seized laptops, cell phones, thousands of rands in cash, and an unlicensed gun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News