In the history of rugby, some moments stand out as defining moments for a nation.

One such moment came on November 2, 2019, when Makazole Mapimpi scored the Springboks’ first-ever try in a Rugby World Cup final.

The iconic try helped secure South Africa’s third World Cup title and marked a high point in the country’s rich rugby history.

Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa scored his team's first try during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final between England and South Africa on November 02, in Japan. Image Credit/Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

The Build-Up to Glory

The 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England was a tense, hard-fought battle. South Africa had been playing with clinical precision throughout the tournament, and this match was no different.

The try came at a critical moment in the second half when the Springboks were determined to pull ahead. Mapimpi’s try started with a fluid, fast-paced attack with ball in hand, he weaved through England’s defense and, with sheer pace, outstripped the defenders to dot down in the corner.

The crowd at Yokohama International Stadium erupted in jubilation, and so did South Africa, as Mapimpi’s try was not just a score — it was a piece of history.

A Moment of Personal Triumph

For Mapimpi, the try was more than just a point on the board; it was the culmination of years of hard work.

From his humble beginnings in the Eastern Cape, Mapimpi’s journey to the World Cup final was an inspiration to many.

The speedster had come a long way, and in that try, he showcased everything that had made him one of the most dangerous wingers in world rugby.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Web Ellis Cup after their victory over England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final at International Stadium Yokohama on November 02, 2019, in Japan.Image Credit/Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

It was a moment that lifted the team’s spirits and gave them the lead in what would become an unforgettable victory.

A Symbol of South Africa’s Strength

Mapimpi’s try was a symbol of South African rugby’s strength and resilience.

The victory wasn’t just about the team’s performance on the day; it was about the culture, spirit, and determination that South African rugby has come to embody.

From Siya Kolisi’s leadership to the powerful forward pack and disciplined defense, every player played a part in the triumph. The try also became a beacon of hope for South Africans back home.

It reminded the nation of the power of unity, hard work, and belief — values that transcend the rugby field and resonate throughout the country.

