The Rugby World Cup ended in a close 11-12 win for the Springboks who got to lift the trophy for the second time in a row

The trophy conversation became a big issue once Cyril Ramaphosa stepped on the stage with the Boks and caused a stir among Rugby lovers

Anele Mdoda called out netizens who criticised the President for taking the trophy from Siya Kolisi and saying he was stealing his shine

Anele Mdoda called out trolls for failing to acknowledge that Cyril Ramaphosa is meant to lift the RWC trophy with the Springboks after their win. Images: Instagram, zintathu and Twitter, Keanubtc

Haibo, not President Cyril Ramaphosa being trolled for lifting the Rugby World Cup trophy. The Springboks won against the All Blacks and got to lift the coveted Webb Ellis Cup. However, moments after Siya Kolisi lifted the cup, Cyril Ramaphosa also came on stage to lift it like the presidents before him.

Social media is calling Ramaphosa out for being a "bad leader" and stealing the shine of the Springboks.

Anele Mdoda defends Cyril Ramaphosa

Mzansi is trolling President Ramaphosa for going on stage with the Springboks after their monumental win against the All Blacks. The president walked on stage with the Boks and went up front where Siya Kolisi handed him the Webb Ellis Cup to lift.

Anele Mdoda defended the president and she asked netizens what they expected him to do as the head of state.

Twitter (X) user DJEloff compared Rassie Erasmus and Cyril Ramaphosa, where Erasmus stood at the back of the team while the president was in front lifting the cup:

"There are two types of leaders in this world."

Anele responded to the tweet, calling it unnecessary:

"You are being ridiculous. You want the President to stand at the back??? This is fake deep. Faux wise. Take a nap."

Mzansi weighs in on Anele's post

Social media had opposing views on Anele's take on the matter, where others sided with her:

Jones53522749 questioned the original author:

"Do you really expect the head of 9, the demographically elected president to be in the background? You are being spicy."

tngobz asked the original author:

"He is President of a World Cup-winning nation. Would you rather he carried their bags or something?"

Gjing_superman

"The President of the winning country always lifts the trophy front and centre with the team. This is a ceremonial thing, not unique to any particular leader."

Other online users were against the President's actions and called him out:

afehrsen said:

"Cyril creeps into the Boks celebrating and literally takes the cup out of Siya's hands. He just wanted his media shot that he can parade around to gain election support for himself and the ANC. This is why people are angry."

SAtravelinghobo responded:

"This guy couldn’t get in the picture fast enough. Like he scored a try."

Morganical00 commented:

"Cyril should have stepped aside and let the Springboks celebrate for a while before jumping in."

