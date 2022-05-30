Somizi Mhlongo left Mzansi unimpressed w i th his constant jabs at his ex-bae Mohale Motaung in his show Living the Dream With Somizi

i The larger-than-life media personality was called out by some viewers after he claimed Mohale was not rich when they got married

Mohale apparently wants 50% of his estranged hubby's estate and some fans feel that SomG is using his show to apparently throw shade at Mohale

Somizi Mhlongo's constant jab at his ex-bae Mohale Motaung has rubbed some people in Mzansi up the wrong way. Some viewers feel that the reality TV star is using his show titled Living the Dream With Somizi to bash Mohale.

SomGaga recently slammed Mohale for apparently wanting 50% of his estate. The 'Idols SA' judge shared that Mohale will not get a cent from him. In one of the episodes, he joked that what Mohale is trying to do to him is a "money heist".

In one of the scenes, he even challenged Mohale to a boxing match. Many dragged Somizi for saying Mohale was broke when they tied the knot, reports TshisaLIVE. Some viewers took to Twitter to call Somizi out for his constant jabs at Mohale.

"I'm just bored at the FACT that Somizi's show is mostly about Mohale. Lol, like is that your content?"

"How much did he have, yena when he was 22-26yrs old? Let’s start there."

"Somizi should have known what it means by marrying in community of property - he should have used his monies to get a legal advisor. Mohale shall get his 50% from that madala."

"Baby!! This is my chat. He's so weird for this. I even detest that he has a whole show to discredit Mohale. I also can't believe there's people that religiously watch his show."

"He should just name this show Mohale once, cause that's the only content."

"Also, Mohale is doing well for himself without him. He looks so happy and free."

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer. The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane.

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist". SomG doesn't want Mohale to get a cent from him because he reportedly came with nothing to their failed marriage.

Kaya 959 reports that the fuming Idols SA judge said in the latest episode of his show:

"You don’t just walk into somebody else’s life with nothing and expect to leave with everything. That is being a con artist. It’s a money heist."

