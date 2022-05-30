Somizi's dating show Lovey Dovey trended on social media after serving Mzansi another spicy episode on Sunday night

The viewers of the show took to social media in their numbers to share their thoughts on a "bitter" and spicy lady Mandisa

Mandisa spent a night with Keke but Keke ended up choosing Nonhlanhla which made Mandisa throw major shade in the direction of Keke

Lovey Dovey trended on social media after a spicy episode on Sunday night, 29 May. The show co-hosted by Somizi trended when viewers shared their thoughts on a "bitter" contestant named Mandisa.

Somizi's show ‘Lovey Dovey’ trended following the latest spicy episode. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Mandisa threw shade at Keke after he chose another lady. Mandisa and Keke spent a night together but Keke decided to settle for Nonhlanhla. Mandisa then claimed Keke was "below average".

The fans of the show co-hosted by Somizi shared that Mandisa is prettier than Nonhlanhla but slammed her attitude. The viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mandisa's behaviour.

@MaZuluOmuhlez said:

"It hurts walking around with the 'I'm the most prettiest, banging body and every guy wants me' mentality. When guys don't shela you, you end up being bitter and go around calling them 'below average'. Mandisa needs serious help."

@Khoza_PalesaR wrote:

"Mandisa is lying hle, she wanted Keke on the onset?? She thinks beauty keeps a man weitsi. 'Keke is not my type' but she slept with him. Below average? I think she's bitter because she never really had a match... Or a guy who chose her."

@LihleShebz393 commented:

"Mandisa looks down on people, it’s actually disgusting."

@Rise_Mororiseng added:

"I really hope Mandisa loses her habit of underestimating people, it’s not nice and she is a really pretty girl."

Somizi challenges Mohale to a boxing match

In other entertainment new, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has reportedly challenged his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung to a boxing match. In the latest episode of Living The Dream With Somizi, the reality TV star shared that he wants to meet his ex-bae in the ring.

Speaking to his friend, Cassper Nyovest, SomG shared that the only way Mohale will make money out of him is by exchanging blows in the ring. He liked Mohale to Cassper's Fame vs Clout opponent, Slik Talk.

ZAlebs reports that Somizi shared that boxing each other is the only way they can settle their differences. They are currently involved in a messy divorce. Mohale is apparently demanding 50% of Somizi's estate. The Idols SA judge has reiterated that Mohale will not get a cent from him because he had nothing when they tied the knot.

Source: Briefly News