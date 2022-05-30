The South African Revenue Service has reportedly grabbed and sold some of Somizi Mhlongo's luxurious furniture after obtaining a judgment in the Johannesburg High Court

Some of the Idols SA judge's items that were sold include two red human statues, a Hisense television set with a remote, a Smeg dishwasher, a Gold Air gas heater and a Samsung fridge

SARS also apparently ordered the Living the Dream With Somizi producer Legend Manqele to pay R1.5 million of SomG and ex-boo Mohale Motaung's royalties into a SARS account

Somizi Mhlongo made headlines after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) grabbed and sold some of his expensive furniture a few days back.

The larger-than-life media personality's valuables were apparently put under the hammer to recover the money he owes SARS. The Idols SA judge reportedly failed to pay at least R3.5 million in tax debt since 2014.

Some of the star's goods that were sold at the auction include a Samsung washing machine, a white sculpture (Guman Head), two red human statues, a Hisense television set with a remote, a Smeg dishwasher, a Gold Air gas heater, a DeLonghi oil heater and a Samsung fridge, among other things.

Sunday World reports that the items were sold on 18 May in Randburg after SARS obtained a judgment in the Johannesurg High Court on 5 November, 2015. The publication reports that SARS also ordered TV producer Legend Manqele to pay R1.5 million of Somizi Mhlongo and ex-bae Mohale’s royalties into a SARS account. Manqele produced SomG's reality show, Living the Dream With Somizi.

