Quiteria Kekana's ex-fiancé has passed away a month after the death of the world-renowned fashion designer. According to reports, Phakamani 'Mario' Mbhele ended his own life on Wednesday, 25 May.

Mario was back at his home in KwaZulu-Natal when the tragic incident took place. Sunday World reports that Mario and Quiteria had made plans of getting back together when the fashion designer succumbed to cancer in April.

The South African reports that the late ex-couple had ended their relationship back in 2020 when the hard lockdown, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was introduced in Mzansi.

Designer Quiteria Kekana dies after short battle with cancer

In related news, Briefly News reported that International fashion designer Lebogang "Quiteria" Kekana has died following a short battle with cancer. The 38-year-olds family confirmed the tragic news in a statement released on Tuesday, 19 April.

Quiteria first gained notariatiry under his former partnership with George, with the pair known as Quiteria & George, SowetanLive reports.

Together, the pair created eye-catching garmets for local celebs including Natasha Thahane, Enhle Mbali, Makhadzi and numerous Miss SA contestants. According to The South African, the designers even collaborated to create Beyonce´'s gown for the Global Citizen Concert back in 2018.

Makhadzi mourns passing of Quiteria Kekana

Briefly News also reported that Kokovha hitmaker Makhadzi also took to Instagram to pour her heart out to her friend and personal designer, ZAlebs reports.

In the lengthy post, Makhadzi spoke about how Kekana reached out to her when she was going through a rough patch in her life.

"I am heartbroken about your passing @quiteria Kekana. You were the only person I trusted when it comes to sharing my personal issues. I remember 2019. I was broken alot was happening in my life. I lost a lot of things, including my relationship."

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

