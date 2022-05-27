Local stars turned out in numbers at the Fenty Beauty Africa launch party in support of world-renowned singer Rihanna's brand

Entertainers such as Linda Mtoba, Nambitha Ben Mazwi, Zanele Potelwa, Candice Modiselle and Rosemary Zimu were all spotted at the epic launch of the singer's brand in Africa

Snaps of the entertainers dressed to impress at the launch in Sandton, Johannesburg trended under the hashtag #FentyXEdgars

The Fenty Beauty Africa launch set tongues wagging on social media. South African stars turned out in numbers to support the official launch of wealthy singer Rihanna's brand in Africa.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Africa launch was attended by stars such as Candice Modiselle and Linda Mtoba. Image: @badgirlriri, @linda_mtoba, @candicemodiselle

Source: Instagram

The glittering event took place in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday night. Actors, musicians, role players in the fashion industry and popular local entertainers all came to celebrate the historic partnership between Riri's brand and Edgars.

Stars such as 5FM host Zanele Potelwa, TV presenter Candice Modiselle, actresses Nambitha Ben Mazwi, Linda Mtoba and Rosemary Zimu all came to party on the night. Snaps of the stars that were taken at the event trended on Twitter.

Most people who turned up were dressed to impress. The hashtag #FentyXEdgars trended as peeps reacted to the stunning snaps of the stars.

Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles made sure that the dance floor was on fire during the launch.

Tweeps went cray-cray when they spotted pics of Rihanna in the background of Uncle Waffles' clip. They took to the timeline to share their comments.

@DudlanaYena wrote:

"Spotted the Fenty posters in the background."

@ChasingNipho commented:

"Picture of the owner in the background."

@AngelaMmmmmmmmm said:

"Miss Fenty Beauty herself in the images at the back."

@Solow_Daisy said:

"Rihanna's picture on the wall counts as branding."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky planning on surprise Barbados move

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that new mum Rihanna is reportedly planning on raising her baby son in her native country of Barbados.

The singer, 34, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, reportedly welcomed their first child together on May 13. According to The Mirror, she is expected to remain in Los Angeles for the next three months before moving back to the Caribbean with Rocky.

The singer and her beau have yet to confirm the baby's arrival while his name has also been kept private. The singer also plans to marry her baby’s dad in Barbados.

