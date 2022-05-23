Rihanna is planning a surprise move to Barbados with A$AP Rocky days after they welcomed their baby

The celebrity is aiming at raising her baby son in her native country to give the boy the same experience she had

However, Rihanna is expected to remain in Los Angeles for the next three months before moving back to the Caribbean with Rocky

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

New mum Rihanna is reportedly planning on raising her baby son in her native country of Barbados.

Rihanna is reportedly planning on raising her baby son in her native country of Barbados. Image: E-News

Source: UGC

The singer, 34, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, reportedly welcomed their first child together on May 13.

According to The Mirror, she is expected to remain in Los Angeles for the next three months before moving back to the Caribbean with Rocky.

"She wants to give her baby the same experience she had, away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time,” a source told the Sunday Mirror.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The singer and her beau have yet to confirm the baby's arrival while his name has also been kept private.

The singer also plans to marry her baby’s dad in Barbados.

Rihanna and New Yorker ASAP confirmed they had become an item in November 2020, months after the star split from her Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The couple announced the pregnancy in New York in January.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome 1st child together

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Rihanna has given birth to her first child whom she shares with US rapper A$AP Rocky and their fans cannot keep calm.

TMZ broke the news of the Te Amo singer reporting that sources close to the Fenty billionaire say she gave birth on May 13.

The last time the Barbados celebrity was publicly seen was on May 9, enjoying Mother's Day, and it looks like she's now a mum to a bouncing baby boy.

Source: Briefly News