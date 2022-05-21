Kimberly Alarcon of Wallkill, New York, and her husband, John Alarcon, have welcomed their third pair of twins

A couple, Kimberly Alarcon and her husband, John Alarcon, has welcomed their third pair of twins at Westchester Medical Center in the United States of America.

The Wallkill, New York couple is already parents to eight children, including their three-year-old foster child.

Kimberly, 37, and her husband, 43, are parents to Brittney, 17, Sarah, 13, Hunter, 10, twins Zachary and Zoey, 6, twins Oliver and Olivia, 4, and their nephew, who they are fostering, according to Good Morning America.

Delivering through CS

For the past 17 years, the couple has welcomed children every three years. They welcomed fraternal twin girls Kenzy and Kenzley recently.

Kimberly gave birth to the twins by Caesarean section because one of the girls was in a breech position. The twin girls, whose names were inspired by their Aunt Kizzy's name, are doing great.

''The twins are awesome. They're healthy. I couldn't ask for anything better,'' Kimberly said.

Speaking about her childbirth experience, Kimberly said:

''I experienced hypertension, I fell, broke my ankle, went through some oral surgeries that just I couldn’t even be put to sleep for so … it was just one thing, one hit after another.

''And not only that, I can barely walk with this pregnancy because I carried really bad than I normally would.''

