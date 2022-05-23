A woman , Iris Purnell, with 12 children has shown how blessed she is in various videos on TikTok that have gone viral

, Iris revealed that people do not always believe her and her husband when they tell them they have 12 kids

Many people who reacted to some of her videos asked questions, one of which was wanting to know how many bathrooms the family have

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

At a time when many people are trying to keep their family small due to the present economic situation, a woman has shown off her 12 children with much happiness.

Known as Iris Purnell on TikTok, the joyful woman always creates content around her large home, an act which always gets attention.

The woman said people are always surprised to know they have 12 children. Photo source: TikTok/@mrsstorm11

Source: UGC

A family that dances in the same outfit

In a series of clips on her page, the woman had all her family members including her husband become cute materials for content.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One video has them crawling out of different places as they took positions to dance. They wore the same outfit.

She captioned a video:

"The reaction of people after finding out we have 12 children is priceless. They never believe us."

In another clip that has over 500,000 views, the woman made fun of people who think her last born is the only child of the family.

Watch the video below:

Below is another video of the family:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

dejzha said:

"it’s me rewatching it 14 times to look at each person."

Keyna Jones said:

"You birthed all them kids... if so hats off to you mom.. she's hulk strong."

Bonnie Olekampuni889 said:

"Wow, you guys have a small village. please upload your adventures, I'm sure there fun."

Jessi said:

"I just want to know how many bathrooms you have in your house???"

Will94 said:

"12?! what kind of rules do they have to follow in the house?"

Julie said:

"This is so cute and says a lot about your parenting."

30-Year-Old woman with 10 kids says husband wants 22 children

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a mother of 10 kids from Kakamega county has disclosed that her husband has refused to embrace family planning and, instead, has made it his goal to have 22 children.

The 30-year-old mother, identified as Gentrix Wekesa from Navakholo village, is expecting her 11th child and she said her husband refuses to use any contraceptive methods due to traditions.

While appearing on TV 47, the anxious mum said:

"I give birth to these children every year. As soon as I start getting my menstruation, I get another child. My youngest is yet to be a year old."

Source: Briefly News