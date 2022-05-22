An amazing young lady wanted her mom to see her graduate from university and wanted to show her how much she appreciated her mother

Her mom works as a street vendor and is the sole breadwinner in the family who had to sacrifice a lot for her daughter to go to university

Thousands of people reacted to the touching story on Facebook by showing the young lady with praise for being such an amazing daughter

Unarine Mulaudzi took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share her amazing story. She revealed that she'd graduated from University and decided to do something to show her mom how much she appreciated her.

Unarine wanted to show her mom how much she appreciated all the sacrifices that she made for her. Photo credit: @Unarine Mulaudzi

"My mom is a street vendor and depends on social grants to support us. Sometimes She will wake up early morning, and go around picking empty beer bottles and cans to resell. As a young person growing up, I always felt so embarrassed but it was those moments that kept me going and motivated me to work even harder."

She didn't want her mom to miss the experience of seeing all her hard work pay off and she desperately wanted her mom to be there for her graduation. She calculated all the expenses and planned ahead.

When her mom arrived she threw an appreciation party for her.

"I wish I could have done more to show how thankful I am, but her reaction was all I wanted with that cake and balloons.

With my story, I want to inspire a black child that it is possible. No matter how impossible it might look there is always light at the end of the tunnel."

Social media users reacted to her touching story

Ramulongo Peggy Peggy:

"We are really proud of you baby girl. These are the results of hard work, determination and resilience. You are an inspiration to many. ❤"

Patricia Basebi Moraope:

"Thank you, Lord, for all the mercies and blessings u poured on this wonderful little innocent aoul together with the family. You are truly blessed Congratulations, my dear. We wish u well in this endeavour. Shine girl shine ."

Rushda Samodien Abdurahman:

"Omw I did an ugly cry for this beautiful post. If only more children can appreciate the sacrifices of their parents. Your mama must be so proud of the young positive caring and ambitious young woman you have become.. May you reach the highest level of success in whatever you persue so mama can be spoilt for the rest of her life❤️❤️❤️.

Melissa Victoria Marais Bergman:

"Young lady, you are destined for GREATER things -I respect & salute you for honouring God and your mom, publicly .

You are an inspiration to many - may the Lord bless you everywhere you go and in everything you do!

CONGRATULATIONS"

