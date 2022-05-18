A touching video has shown how two disabled but determined young brothers struggled on their own to build a house for themselves within a period of 12 years

The brothers, one named Niyonzima Abraham and the other named Nduwayezu Eric embarked on the building project but have been struggling with it because they are disabled

Help finally came their way after many years and they were assisted to complete the house within three months; they were seen dancing in a video

Two brothers who are disabled have shown a lot of determination after they embarked on a building project and refused to give up until help came their way to finish it.

The brothers named Abraham and Eric find it hard to do things as fast as others due to disability but refused to stop working on their house.

The brothers became happy after moving into their new house. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Help locates the brothers

Help finally located them as their house was finished for them by an NGO after their story was told by Afrimaxtv.

Now, Abraham and Eric have a good house to live in as it was furnished for them with modern household equipment installed.

A heartwarming video shared on YouTube showed them jubilating and dancing inside their new house, showing a lot of happiness and appreciation.

Watch the video below:

YouTube users are inspired by story

ME said:

"I am so elated! I remember when this story first aired I thought this was one of Afrimax 's best stories that had been shared these brother are a testament and living proof that you can accomplish anything you want if you believe."

G D commented:

"This is a great achievement. They deserve their beautiful home. I'm sure they'll always be happy there. Many of us should take heed to their determination."

Gamedawg reacted:

"A Great story of our will and determination I love the joy n their faces I pray they will now rest and enjoy all the comforts of their beautiful home."

Beatrice Mambo said:

"These two men’s determination is amazing! They never gave up, and in the long ran it paid off!!!"

