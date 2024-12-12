“Every Wound Heals”: Zulu Woman Shares Ancient Banana Peel Remedy That Renews Skin
- A Zulu lady plugged South Africans with a step-by-step tutorial for an easy skin renewal remedy
- The muti is created with banana peels and does not take more than two hours to make at home
- Social media users were wowed by the efficiency of the method and hoped to try it soon
A healer from Lenasia South shared her grandmother's ancient remedy for sores and damaged skin.
She explained that the muti is practical and easy to make with banana peel in the comfort of your home.
Lady shares remedy for damaged skin and sores on body
A lady practising African spirituality plugged South Africans with her grandmother's ancient banana peel remedy for sores on the body. Her gogo was a trusted healer who made muti from the Earth's offerings.
The lady took a couple of banana peels and toasted them until they were scorched. She then finely grinds the peels into dust form and creates a thick paste that is applied to the damaged skin:
"Every wound heals with a banana peel."
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to banana peel muti on damaged skin
Social media users were impressed with the plug and commented:
@Lebohang Xavier Nchabeng commented:
"The way it stings. I'd always cry when my granny made this."
@NgeminiG asked:
"Has anyone tried it on a broken heart?"
@misspadi38 enquired more info on the product:
"Hi, can it also help remove ringworms? My son has one on his head, and I've tried almost everything."
@@NtombiJuliakayise explained their experience:
"It really helps. I remember I had unhealed burns. My aunty did this for me. I got better, but I screamed until the neighbours came out."
@MaDelwa❤ double checked with the healer:
"Can it heal c-section?"
