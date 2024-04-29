Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa says the team are keen to bounce back after their CAF Champions League exit by beating TS Galaxy

The defending PSL champions can move one step closer to their seventh successive league title by beating Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024

Local football fans are backing Galaxy to add more pain to Sundowns after Esperance beat them in the CAF Champions League semi-final

Defender Mosa Lebusa says Mamelodi Sundowns need to pick themselves up after their CAF Champions League exit by beating TS Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024.

After Masandawana were knocked out of the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat over both legs in the semi-final to Esperance, they are now focused on keeping their record PSL streak intact.

Mamelodi Sundowns are wounded

Sundowns confirmed their match against Galaxy via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to Briefly News, Lebusa said Sundowns are focused on winning, but they still remember being beaten by Galaxy in the Carling Cup in November 2023.

Lebusa said:

"I don't think it's possible for them to come here and beat us because we have to redeem ourselves. You know what they say about a wounded animal; it goes all out on attack, and that is what we will do."

Fans back TS Galaxy

While Sundowns are currently on a 22-match unbeaten streak in the PSL, local football fans have backed Galaxy to inflict more misery on the side after their Champions League exit.

Khathutshelo Matlou says Sundowns can relax:

"Sundowns can just draw all remaining games and still win the league."

Gift Maisela backs the Downs:

"TS Galaxy is overrated. They won’t beat Sundowns with that weak defence."

Senzenie Rich Simelane knew Sundowns would lose:

"Wounded how? Because everybody knew you were going to be choked out in the semis."

Ceequence Rsa is cautious:

"The same TS Galaxy that knocked them out in Black Label."

Pirates Bhakaniya Rèx Ûm is a Galaxy fan:

"Good luck TS Galaxy FC."

Rhulani Mokwena eyes CAF Champions League success

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena believes that, if given time, he will win the CAF Champions League.

Mokwena said previous coach Pitso Mosimane took eight years to win the continental title, but he believes he can deliver the title in four.

