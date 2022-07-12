The South African entertainment industry is mourning the loss of another superstar

Mthandeni Dlamuka, popularly known as Bab' Dlamuka from the popular Moja Love show Isencane Lengane passed away

The news of Bab' Dlamuka's death was shared by his son on social media, fans have flocked to the streets to share heartwarming tributes

The Mzansi entertainment industry has suffered another blow following the untimely passing of Mthandeni Dlamuka from the popular show Isencane Lengane.

Mzansi has sent heartfelt tributes following ‘Isencane Lengane’ star Bab’ Dlamuka's death. Image: @wiskymash

Source: Twitter

The news of the star's death comes just days after the death of rapper Tumi Tladi and How To Ruin Christmas star Busisiwe Lurayi.

According to ZAlebs, Bab' Dlamuka passed away on Sunday, 10 July. Per the publication, the star's death was confirmed in an emotional statement that was shared by his son Siyacela Dlamuka on social media. He wrote:

Isencane Lengane viewers have taken to social media to share heartwarming condolence messages to the family. Many said the show will not be the same without Bab' Dlamuka.

@officialsihle said:

"Apparently, bab'Dlamuka, Siyacela's dad, has passed away. So sad. I just saw on Facebook."

@phly_jellow added:

"I really hope @MojaLoveTv won't be in KZN for the burial of Mr Dlamuka, let the family grieve and bury in peace please.....you've caused enough damage with this reality show, this is not the time for chasing content #isencaneLengane."

@_itsmbalenhle noted"

"So apparently ubaba Dlamuka has passed away. Ngathi life is gonna be hard for Siyacela shame. He just lost the one person who defended him. I feel like his wives only tolerated Siyacela because of his father."

