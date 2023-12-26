Steve Harvey received a surprise birthday call from the Orlando, Florida, couple that took him in before he was famous

The famous presenter was emotional talking to Rich Liz and Beckey, and opened up about how they helped him

Netizens were in their feelings at the sweet interaction Steve had with his foster parents

Steve Harvey got emotional when he received an unexpected video call from Rich and Beckey, who helped him when he was still struggling. Images: iamsteveharveytv

An old video of Steve Harvey bawling his eyes out had netizens in their feelings. The Family Feud host was celebrating his birthday in studio when he received a surprise call from the couple who helped and took him in when he was still struggling at 26 years old.

Steve Harvey receives emotional birthday call

Netizens brought back a throwback clip of Steve Harvey receiving a heartwarming birthday shoutout.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user fasc1nate and an extended version by D_Ministar, Steve is informed of a surprise call that turned out to be a video call from Rich Liz and Beckey, a couple from Orlando, Florida, that took him in way before he was famous.

An emotional Steve couldn't hold back his tears when he spoke about how the couple helped him when he was struggling:

"I was 26 years old, struggling. I didn't have anything; I was cleaning at a furniture store. These people took me in and gave me my first contract with my carpet cleaning company.

When I became a cleaner at 27, I had money to travel. They gave me an account at their travel agency, and I ran up a $11000 bill just trying to make it. They helped me out. You bailed me; I never forgot it."

Previously, the Family Feud host was in tears when his stepson thanked him for adopting him, saying he was saved.

Netizens react to Steve Harvey's emotional video

Fans are as emotional as Steve Harvey from watching his touching video:

VictorianJedi said:

"This video has me in tears. This is why we should be better humans to each other. You never know how your act of kindness could change someone’s life."

Canaanayee quoted:

"'We love you, buddy.' I'M IN TEARS!"

AlduicS admitted:

"Seeing Steve Harvey cry made me so emotional lol."

