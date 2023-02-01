Moja Love show Isencane Lengan e topped the trends list again after reality TV star Thando Msomi defended her hubby

Thando's remarks sparked a heated debate after she shared that she doesn't think Siyacela is abusive in the latest episode

The viewers of the show shared that the young lady should just pack her bags and go because Siyacela Dlamuka is not good for her

Isencane Lengane topped the trends list again. Scores of South Africans took to social media to react to the latest episode of the show.

Thando Msomi defended Siyacela Dlamuka in latest episode of 'Isencane Lengane'. Image: @Gommiey_x

Source: Twitter

Thando Msomi's hubby, Siyacela Dlamuka, rubbed Mzansi up the wrong way again in the fire episode of the Moja Love show. Peeps have been for a minute advising Thando to break up with her man, but she's sticking by his side.

Daily Sun reports that Thando shared that she doesn't think her hubby is abusive on Sunday. This is after he allegedly threw hands at her in a recent episode.

Mzansi reacts to Thando Msomi's remarks

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts after Thando defended her young husband. Many accused Siyacela of destroying Thando's future.

Some shared that no one can really help Thando if she doesn't see how Siyacela is mistreating her. Other peeps said Thando needs someone to teach her the right things instead of criticising her on social media.

@Gommiey_x said:

"My heart really bleeds for Thando. What the hell is this?"

@Bellow_MS commented:

"Thando is a child, who got married at a young age. She has this teachings instilled in her, she needs someone to sit her down n teach her the right things. I think social media is harsh on her and she deserves a Lil grace."

@ms_tourist added:

"Thando: 'It’s not that Siyacela is abusing me, it’s just that he is hitting me, according to me someone is abusing you if he hits you until you bleed.'Someone needs to sit down with S2ptoo lite & teach her about what it means to be abused. Siyacela remains non-chalant & arrogant!"

Lady Du puts her daughter first

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du is putting her bundle of joy first. The Amapiano artist took to her timeline to share that she has managed to have her wrok schedule revolve around her kid, Mia.

The stunner shared that she ensures that she spends as musch time as possible with her daughter and puts her needs first. Taking to Twitter, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker revealed that she takes her daughter to school everyday and fetch her after school.

The star said she took a decision to only take gigs on weekends or on days that don't clash with Mia's school runs, adding that her day starts at five in the morning. Social media users took to Lady Du's comment section to applaud her for putting her daughter first and being a good mother.

Source: Briefly News