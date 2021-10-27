Zodwa Wabantu’s heart has been overflowing with gratitude and she needed to let it out on social media

Sharing a vulnerable clip, Zodwa took time to thank each and every person who has played a part in making her dreams come true

Seeing the post, Zodwa’s people let her know that she has worked hard and deserves every bit of success

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu has made her success look easy, but it has not been all vosho’s and boot pics, sis has had to work damn hard.

Zodwa Wabantu has been reduced to tears by the support sh e has received. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with an emotion packed post, Zodwa let down her walls and balled like a baby out of pure gratitude, reported TimesLIVE. Zodwa would never be where she is today without all of you and she is grateful.

Zodwa took time to put her strength aside and get a little vunrable, thanking each and every person who chose her and made her success possible.

“I'm so grateful to all the people who make the decision to say Zodwa Wabantu, we want her on board, all the major deals, bookings, clubs, shisanyamas and our friends who mention our names in meetings.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“On things we couldn't see or have a say on because we were not there but we have people who say our names behind our backs, more especially when it involves money 'ngithanda ukubonga nga khulu,” Zodwa expressed.

Zodwa posted:

Seeing the incredibly sweet post, fans, friends and fellow celebs took to the comment section to hype their gurl up, letting Zodwa know that she deserves every blessing she’s received. Sis, you’ve worked hard and overcome so many hurdles, own it!

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@leratokganyago said:

“You are LOVED. You are real, unapologetically yourself. You Undermine nobody, you respect those that respect you. God will keep blessing you abundantly, because hawuna mona! You are want everyone to do well. We appreciate you. ❤️”

@millymashile said:

“As they say, Gratitude turns what we have into enough ”

@noxy_mcaks said:

“First celebrate who has recognized that they are where they are because of us, the fact that u go live and appreciate us. I have so much respect for u sis keep that up u will go places. Okubonayo manje kusekuncane dan what God has in store for you ”

@mamsibijnr said:

“You deserve it sis embrace your greatness ”

So cute: Zodwa Wabantu shares loved up video with new bae Ricardo

Zodwa Wabantu seems to be in a loved-up cocoon with her boyfriend Olefile Mpudi, aka Ricardo. The celeb has shared a video of herself being showered with the kind of love she deserves while laying in bed with her man. Nothing but pure bliss for Zodwa, reported Briefly News.

Zodwa has been on a mission to let her followers know that she is very happily in love. The celeb has been sharing all sorts of cute couple content on her social media, however her most recent video in bed with her bae has caught the attention of many.

A few weeks ago, Zodwa guest featured on Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth where she confessed to being in a relationship with a younger man who already had a girlfriend.

Source: Briefly.co.za