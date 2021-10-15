So Cute: Zodwa Wabantu Shares Loved Up Video with New Bae Ricardo

Zodwa Wabantu has on many occasions publicly professed to having a taste for younger gentlemen and she never seems to fail to hook herself a bae

The socialite recently shared a video of herself and her Ben 10 boo'd up in a pillow-talking environment, getting lost in each other

Followers are pleased that the celeb has found love, one person said: "One thing about Zodwa, she chooses happiness"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zodwa Wabantu seems to be in a loved-up cocoon with her boyfriend Olefile Mpudi, aka Ricardo. The celeb has shared a video of herself being showered with the kind of love she deserves while laying in bed with her man. Nothing but pure bliss for Zodwa.

Zodwa Wabantu has shared a video of herself and her Ben 10 sharing an intimate moment in bed. Image: @zodwawalibram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa has been on a mission to let her followers know that she is very happily in love. The celeb has been sharing all sorts of cute couple content on her social media, however her most recent video in bed with her bae has caught the attention of many.

A few weeks ago, Zodwa guest featured on Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth where she confessed to being in a relationship with a younger man who already had a girlfriend. She was quoted saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Right now at home there is a Ben 10, He is not famous, he works I have been in lockdown with him. I love sex, I have everything, I love cuddling, I love having somebody at home. Imagine having a big house like this but you are alone."

"When I go parting, my boyfriend has a girlfriend so I don’t care… but he has been with me endlini (at home) but he hasn’t moved in with me.”

ZAlebs reports that Zodwa's relationship with her Ben 10 Ricardo has had its fair share of drama. Ricardo is known to have a girlfriend outside of his relationship with the socialite. At some point, the girlfriend took to publications to expose 'their' boyfriend of trying to milk Zodwa for money.

Despite the drama surrounding the couple's relationship, followers still took the time to wish them well and expresses how happy they were to see Zodwa with a smile on her face.

@thape_low commented:

"One thing about Zodwa, she chooses happiness."

@monteozafrika wrote:

"I’m still on stand by watching this relationship closely; immediately as it ends, I AM ENTERING."

@palesa_maputla added:

"Someone use'Mathandweni (in love)❤️ Live While You Still Have A Chance Baby"

Zodwa Wabantu announces lit new money move and fans love it: “We have so much to learn from you”

Briefly News reported Zodwa Wabantu is in it to win it! Sis is dishing out boss babe moves like Checkers plays Marvin Gaye during the festive season.

Taking to social media with her most recent money move, Zodwa announced that she will be opening a salon franchise called Zodwa Wabantu Hair Studio, reported TimesLIVE.

Zodwa made opened the door to potential investors, making it known that this is a deal not to be missed. Zodwa does not play when it comes to money!

By the looks of her posts, Zodwa has already sold a salon in Fourways JHB and one in Richards Bay KZN. Yuuuus, get ‘em gurl! No matter what is thrown at Zodwa, sis always manages to rise above it and come back ten times stronger.

Zodwa’s people flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on this new venture and to wish her all the success. Zodwa’s business moves are impressing fans.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@reasonhd_ said:

“iKhekhe lakho liyak’sebenzela!!! Finish them!!! All of them!!! I’m coming to dye my hair!!!!!”

Source: Briefly.co.za