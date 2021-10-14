Zodwa Wabantu has her boss babe crown on and she's ready to take over Mzansi with her new money move

Sharing her exciting news on social media, Zodwa introduced her salon franchise to the world - Zodwa Wabantu Hair Studio

Seeing the posts, Zodwa’s people could not help but beam with pride and shower her with messages of congratulations

Zodwa Wabantu is in it to win it! Sis is dishing out boss babe moves like Checkers plays Marvin Gaye during the festive season.

Congratulations are in order for entertainer Zodwa Wabantu on her new business venture. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with her most recent money move, Zodwa announced that she will be opening a salon franchise called Zodwa Wabantu Hair Studio, reported TimesLIVE.

Zodwa made opened the door to potential investors, making it known that this is a deal not to be missed. Zodwa does not play when it comes to money!

By the looks of her posts, Zodwa has already sold a salon in Fourways JHB and one in Richards Bay KZN. Yuuuus, get ‘em gurl!

Zodwa posted:

No matter what is thrown at Zodwa, sis always manages to rise above it and come back ten times stronger.

Zodwa’s people flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on this new venture and to wish her all the success. Zodwa’s business moves are impressing fans.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@reasonhd_ said:

“iKhekhe lakho liyak’sebenzela!!! Finish them!!! All of them!!! I’m coming to dye my hair!!!!!”

@tshikolizer said:

“Wow. God can take the ordinary and make extraordinary things. You are a sign that miracles exist ❤️”

@nontsikelelo.mjanyelwa said:

“Huge congratulations, superstar.”

Zodwa Wabantu announces awesome ambassadorship deal with pride

Despite all the controversy, Zodwa Wabantu never fails to level up and make her people proud, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media and glowing with pride, Zodwa made it known: “I’m the newest Mazda Menlyn Ambassador,” reported ZAlebs. Sis always manages to get herself in on the good-good.

Standing next to her new set of wheels, Zodwa had the biggest smile on her face. Zodwa cannot wait to show off her boujee new CX-30 at all the lit events she attends.

