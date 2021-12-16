Happiness Ever After actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi recently celebrated her birthday and shared a series of snaps to let followers in on the festivities

The celeb was feeling under the weather on her actual birthday and had to opt for a belated party but her decor, outfit and guests did not look a day late

Nambitha has had a rather exciting year in her career, so it was only fitting that she threw herself a party fit for a queen as a reward

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi began her December in style as she celebrated her birthday with some celeb friends and family at her favourite restaurant. The actress exuded grace and elegance as she showed off her stunning yellow and black outfit, completed with a glowing smile. Nambitha shared photos from the day on her social media.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi gave followers a look into her birthday celebrations. Image: @ladynam_bm

Source: Instagram

Nambitha was not feeling well when her birthday came around and TimesLIVE reports that she had to go all-out with her celebrations once she started feeling like herself again. The actress hosted some of her favourite people at Moltiva, where the decor took centre stage.

The media personality took to Instagram to share some moments from her special day. The party was filled with champagne, laughs as well as the famous Nkao Tempela challenge. The photos show the likes of Zikhona Sodlaka and Kuli Roberts in attendance.

Nambitha made sure to show peeps that belated birthday parties still slap just as hard.

The actress had had an amazing year career-wise and deserved to go all out with her birthday spoils. Drum reported that Nambitha absolutely killed it in her role as Zimkitha on Happiness Ever After. Ben-Mazwi's Netflix skit is the first of many amazing things to come from her.

