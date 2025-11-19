Thobela FM has announced the passing of one of its former presenters, Kwetepe Matlakala, known as Village Boy

The Sepedi radio station confirmed the news on its social media pages on Wednesday, 19 November 2025

South Africans sent messages of condolence to Matlakala's family and mourned the beloved broadcaster

Former Thobela FM personality Kwetepe "Village Boy" Matlakala has passed away. Images: ThobelaFM

Popular Limpopo radio station surprised its listeners this week when it announced the passing of its former radio personality, Kwetepe "Village Boy" Matlakala.

Matlakala, who worked alongside late Thobela FM radio personality JJ Menu, passed away at the age of 37.

The seasoned broadcaster, who starred opposite Faith Choshi of Thobela FM, is remembered for his exceptional contribution to radio.

Matlakala hosted and produced Thobela FM's shows such as “Reggae ke Mmino,” “Re ka Kgona,” and “Lentšu ke Bophelo.”

The Limpopo-based radio station announced the passing of Matlakala on its X account on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

Details surrounding his cause of death have not been confirmed yet. Briefly News will announce his memorial and funeral services soon.

South Africans pay tribute to the radio personality

Matome Tumelo said:

"Thobela FM enyaka dithapelo every year o hlokofala motho, (Thobela FM needs prayers, every year someone dies). May his soul rest in peace."

Molatela Sara Mams replied:

"Eish, still shattered by his passing. May his soul rest in peace."

Hellen Seabi wrote:

"Such tragic news. May he rest in perfect peace."

Nobuhle Hadassah responded:

"My condolences are directed to his family and colleagues. Rest well, brother."

Mashisha Samuel wrote:

"Rest in peace, Mr Matlakala, may the God of peace accept you!"

Thato Elizabeth said:

"These days, truly speaking, death is proudly taking young souls."

Rachel Bopape commented:

"Awwiii ejooo. Godiragetseng, (what happened?). Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Pst Jackson Mmako said:

"Tjeo ke taba tje bohloko. (This is sad news.) May the lord comfort his family and Thobela FM. May his soul rest in peace. Any details about the memorial service and funeral?"

Tshepo Malose Lovemore replied:

"Condolences to Thobela FM and family, may his soul rest in peace."

Lebo Ntsewa responded:

"Yoh. I remember him, ko (at) love life, may his soul RIP."

Petamarumo Komane wrote:

"Condolences to his followers, family, and Thobela FM listeners. May his soul rest in peace."

Segwate Papago Threeflames Ratlou replied"

"Aowa banna! What happened to such a young man, Mara? May his soul rest in peace."

Thulani Be-Silent Maphanga reacted:

"Vaal University of Technology has lost a Sepedi language practitioner from the Centre of Academic Development. May his soul rest in peace."

Ex-Thobela FM presenter Kwetepe "Village Boy" Matlakala is dead. Images: ThobelaFM

