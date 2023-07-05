Legal processes have put a pin on the auction of tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury cars

The auctioneers confirmed that the five supercars were pulled at the last minute

Hamilton Ndlovu has been accused of using millions from several PPE tenders for his personal benefit

JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated auction of tender corruption-accused businessman Hamilton Ndlovu's fleet of supercars has been postponed.

The auctioneers revealed that the five luxury vehicles that landed Ndlovu on the Special Investigating Units radar were pulled from the auction block at the last minute.

Pending legal processes stall auction of Hamilton Ndlovu's luxury cars

Three Porsches, a Jeep Cherokee and a Lamborghini we set to be sold to the highest bidder on Wednesday morning, 5 July, by Park Village auctions.

According to the auctioneers, the luxury cars were pulled due to creditor ratification and legal processes. The company said the vehicles would be auctioned at a later date but did not specify when, SowetanLIVE reported.

Hamilton Ndlovu lands on SUI radar for R172 million PPE tender corruption

An SIU investigation found that the 34-year-old CEO of Hamilton Projects had fraudulently obtained several personal protective equipment tenders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ndlovu was awarded several contracts with R172 million from the National Health Laboratory Services in 2020 through eight companies linked to him.

The SIU probe found that 90% of the proceeds from the contracts were spent on cars, houses, furniture and personal luxuries.

The Special Tribunal ordered that Ndlovu sell or auction off his assets to pay back R158 million misappropriated from the tenders, reported the South African Government.

South Africans cry foul over Hamilton Ndlovu's car auction called off

Below are some comments

Nicholas Setshedi criticised:

"Something fishy is happening here even Terry Pheto's house was removed from the auction at the last minute. Throwing a javelin and catching it on the other side. We are being duped."

TsWaka Heath said:

"Why? This is not fair I was eyeing to put an offer on that Porche."

Keith Harding slammed:

"Stealing from the poor and Enriching yourself is the ANC way. You do the CRIME, but with the ANC on your side, there is no TIME."

Lily Adams speculated:

"He paid a bribe to get his stuff back."

Nad Govender claimed:

"Something fishy indeed. He has the right connections in government. He will get everything back."

Donovan Van Vuuren quipped:

"Why does this not come as a surprise?"

