The embattled former mayor of eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, is heading back to the Durban High Court to answer for R300 million in irregular, wasteful expenditure

Legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala claims Gumede's prosecution indicates that the country's legal system is not selective when it comes to holding powerful people accountable

Gumede, alongside 21 others, is accused of manipulating the tender system in return for kickbacks

DURBAN - The prosecution of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede indicates that the South African judicial system doesn't give politicians special treatment.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede faces charges of corruption and fraud worth R300 million in the Durban High Court. Image: Darren Stewart and stock image

Source: Getty Images

This is according to legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala, who claims that the fraud and corruption case against Gumede shows the courts work and can hold influential people accountable.

Former eThekwini mayor accused of manipulating tender process for kickbacks

The case relates to alleged irregular, wasteful expenditure to the tune of over R300 million and more than 2 700 counts of fraud, money laundering and racketeering, News24 reported.

Gumede stands accused of manipulating the tender process in favour of certain companies in return for kickbacks.

The former mayor is accused alongside former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former city manager Sipho Nzuza and other municipal officials.

Legal expert believes Zandile Gumede's prosecution will reveal if allegedly embezzled money can be recovered

Though the case shows the judicial system's dedication to holding corrupt people to account, the legal expert claims the court still has a tough road ahead.

Zikalala claims the corruption case will place a spotlight on the work South Africa's law enforcement agencies have done in investigating the case. The legal expert also claims it will shed light on the ability of the courts to recover the money that was allegedly embezzled. Zikalala said:

"It's all well and good to have people arrested and prosecuted, but the most important question is, will you be able to recover the taxpayers' money?”

According to SABC News, the former mayor's trial will kick off in the Durban High Court on Monday, 6 March.

South Africans don't believe Gumede will be held accountable by SA's courts

South Africans are doubtful that the former eThekwini mayor will be convicted for her alleged crimes.

Below are some comments:

@Sibabalwe89 asked:

"What is he talking about? Ramaphosa hasn't been charged for Phala Phala's serious crimes."

@Kethamz said:

"Prosecuted yes, conviction is what we struggle to believe in."

@MustoGraeme1 commented:

"Yeah, let's wait to hear the conclusion."

@barry_niekerk claimed:

"I will believe it when any of them actually end up in jail..."

@Lion_For_Truth added:

"Hahaha! The case will be postponed again. Comrades are above the law."

President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA is slowly winning the fight against corruption, Mzansi disagrees

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the country is winning the war against corruption.

In his weekly newsletter, the nation’s leader touched on some of the more notable achievements made to increase security in the country. He said building strong and independent institutions have been vital.

Ramaphosa said establishing the Special Tribunal and the Investigating Directorate (ID) had turned the tide against corruption. He expressed joy over the work done by the units.

