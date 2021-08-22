Kebby Maphatsoe: age, wife, arm, P.O.B, contacts, latest news, profile

Kebby Maphatsoe has created a big name for himself in the Mzansi political scene. Over the years, he has attained respect for his ability to speak out and standing up for what he believes in. In addition, many recognize him as a hero, which has been a factor in his political rise. So, how did he rise to power? Read on to find out.

Kebby is the current Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet. He has also been a member of parliament in SA since 2004.

Kebby Maphatsoe's profile summary

Kebby Maphatsoe's biography

The South African politician became South African by birth. However, details of his birthday and upbringing are yet to be revealed.

In 2002, he went for training for PHC for Devolution to Local Government and District Health Systems Development. He also undertook a Municipal Management Development Programme from the University of Pretorian and graduated from Cranefield College with an Advanced Diploma in Project Management in 2004.

Career

According to Kebby Maphatsoe's history in politics, he began taking leadership positions as a young man when he was a member of the Congress of South African Students, the Soweto Youth Congress and the South African Youth Congress. For the longest time, Kebby Maphatsoe's party has been the ANC.

During the dark days of Apartheid in South Africa, he was sent to exile and trained to become a Political Commissar of the Umkhonto we Sizwe, a Mzansi armed wing of the African National Congress. After that, he went to Angola and then moved to the Soviet Union for further training.

He was also exiled in Uganda before finally returning to his home country. Upon returning, he served as the zonal treasurer for the ANC Greater Joburg Zone 7. He also became the regional chairperson of the MK Military Veterans Association. In 2007, he was promoted to the provincial chairperson of the group.

Under his leadership, the MKMVA became a significant part of the African National Congress, and for the first time, the association became part of the political agenda for the ANC.

He has been a member of the South African Parliament since 2004. In 2014, he was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans in the cabinet of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During his term, the Ministry for Defence was changed to the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans to take in veterans' issues in the country.

How did Kebby Maphatsoe lose his arm?

Speaking to News 24, Kebby makes light of the reason why his right arm is missing. Previously, some stories claimed that Kebby Maphatsoe's arm was lost while running from the MK camp. Others said the police had to shoot him to save him from dangerous wild animals.

This was, however, not the case. The renowned South African politician confirmed that he lost his arm in Uganda in 1991 when travelling in a group from an ANC camp. They were mistaken for rebels from the Lord's Resistance Army.

Kebby and his group were on their way to South Africa to confront the ANC leadership about the conditions of their camp.

When the guy saw us, out of shock, he started shooting at us. He shot me in my right arm, and I immediately lost consciousness.

He was then rushed to hospital, where the doctors gave him an ultimatum between losing his arm or his life since he had lost so much blood.

Kebby Maphatsoe and Mbalula's online crossfire

In some of the latest Kebby Maphatsoe news, the South African politician found himself in beef with Fikile Mbalula, the Transport Minister. The comments made by Mbalula on Kebby Maphatsoe said that the MKMVA president allegedly ran from the ANC military camps, and he lost his hand for being a coward.

The accusations came amid an unexpected march by the MKMVA to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli Houses and the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura. In a statement, the MK vets said the protest was meant to find justice for the poor, corruption, forgotten freedom fighters, demand for the arrest of apartheid killers and the arrest for Mbalula for the damaged railway network, among other things.

Kebby Maphatsoe's contact details

Tel: 0737238333

0737238333 Fax: 021 787 6038

Kebby Maphatsoe is an inspiration to all the youth in South Africa. Through his efforts and heroism, he has ensured that South Africa is a better place for everyone.

