The Democratic Alliance wants action taken Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Johannesburg

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania councillor Tebogo Nkonkou is accused by the party of racial intolerance

South Africans are split after Nkonkou made comments about Hitler towards a Jewish councillor

The Democratic Alliance has condemned Tebogo Nkonkou’s comments about Adolf Hitler which he directed towards a Jewish councillor. Image: Phill Magakoe/ METRO FM (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance wants action taken against Pan Africanist Congress of Azania councillor Tebogo Nkonkou.

The party has accused Nkonkou, who is a Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) in Johannesburg, of religious intolerance.

The DA reported Nkonkou to the city’s ethics committee after he stated that he planned to wear a T-shirt with an image of Adolf Hitler on it to a council meeting. The party is also considering laying a complaint against him with the South African Human Rights Commission.

Nkonkou launches tirade against Jewish councillor

The MMC for Community Development angered many when he mocked Jewish councillor, David Schay. Schay, a DA councillor, was wearing a hat with the Star of David on it, something Nkonkou didn’t like.

During Schay’s speech during a council meeting, Nkonkou rose and addressed the speaker about Schay’s attire.

"Madam Speaker, I want clarity. If it's like this, I will also come with a skiba (T-shirt), with a shirt with the face of Hitler. Hitler, do you know Hitler? And our flag. So, I will do that because you allowed this to happen,” he said.

“I will come here with the face of Hitler because these people are killing innocent children there and women. This is a terrorist, illegal state," he added, referencing Israel.

His comments didn’t only offend the DA, but also the South African Jewish Board of Deputies.

South Africans split over DA’s condemnation

The DA’s condemnation of the Nkonkou’s comments caused a divide on social media.

Sandy van den Berg said:

“It is sad to see that Johannesburg has some uneducated councillors like T Nkonkou😥.”

Nkosana Thamsanqa Moyo added:

“Ignorance is not an excuse. It’s obvious that this fellow is one of those fools who cannot tell the difference between Zionism as a political ideology and Judaism as a religion. Surely you cannot accuse your own countryman of Israel's deeds just because he is of Jewish faith.”

Clinton Dooley said:

“I love how all of the ANC and EFF puppets here in the comments defend such things, but if it was a DA member who did that, they would be calling for heads to roll and setting fire to something. Hypocrites.”

Nicola Hay stated:

“Disgraceful.”

On the other hand, Muligwe Nelwamondo Nduvho Lenexx said:

“DA is really pathetic😂.”

Prince Sesedinyana added:

“We have said it a long time ago that the DA leaders are Zionist.”

Gino Mzansi Solomon said:

“But the DA supports Israel? Hypocrisy at its best.”

TeamThembela Jali added:

“He was right.”

Source: Briefly News