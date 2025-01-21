Elon Musk Slammed for Questionable Gesture at Donald Trump’s Inauguration
- Multi-billionaire Elon Musk caused a stir on social media after he made a gesture which many interpreted as an antisemitic salute
- Musk thanked Republican supporters for ensuring that President Donald Trump returns to office
- He then tapped his shoulder and made the gesture, which caused a debate; some believed it was an antisemitic salute, and others saw nothing wrong with it
UNITED STATES — Elon Musk caused a debate online when he made a gesture some considered to be an antisemitic salute during President Donald Trump's inauguration. The internet was split on the topic, as others did not think he was performing the antisemitic salute.
Did Musk perform an antisemitic salute?
Musk, who attended President Donald Trump's inauguration, addressed the crowd. He thanked the Republican supporters for voting Trump back for his second term in the Oval Office. He then tapped the left side of his chest and extended his right arm. He then turned around and repeated the salute.
Was it an antisemitic salute?
According to The South African, historian Claire Aubin, who specialises in Nazism, believed that the gesture was a sieg heil. Another historian who specialises in fascism, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said the gesture was a belligerent antisemitic salute. However, the Anti-Defamation League defended Musk and said it was an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm. Historian Aaron Astor refuted claims that the gesture was an antisemitic salute.
Recently, Musk expressed excitement after Trump announced during his inauguration that the United States plans to send Americans to Mars. Musk clapped enthusiastically and gave Trump two thumbs up.
SA slammed media
Netizens on Facebook roasted media reports that Musk performed an antisemitic salute.
Terry Moller said:
"Oh, my word! Every move and every gesture must always be interpreted as something. It's a sickness we must stop."
claire Soderlund Jochheim said:
"That looks more like Superman taking off!"
Sahika Enver said:
"No. Elon is always awkward like that. That's what I like about him."
Bradley Fortune said:
"These people are waiting for any movement or gesture to pounce on it and spread division amongst people."
Itumeleng Phoko said:
"Elon was always awkward. I think I read somewhere that he's on the autism spectrum."
