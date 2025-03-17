The South African Weather Service warned that Kwazulu-Natal will continue to be battered by rainfall and damaging weather

It issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for the province and for other parts of the country, which will also experience thunderstorms

South Africans were concerned that the weather was not abating after a weekend which saw the deaths of three people from the floods

KZN will continually rain.

SOUTH AFRICA — The weather for KwaZulu-Natal continues to be cold and wet after a weekend which saw floods devastating the province. The South African Weather Serrtvice (SAWS) issued Yellow Level warnings for much of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal.

What is happening with the weather?

KwaZulu-Natal will experience severe thunderstorms on 17 March from 1 pm to midnight the following day. The province will experience scattered showers and thundershowers. Severe rainfall will cause damage to infrastructure and informal settlements. Localised damage to cars and flooding of roads is expected. Residents have been warned to be cautious as the lightning will be excessively hit by scattered thunder showers.

What will happen in KZN?

The northern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West and the Free State will also experience severe thunderstorms. Roads are expected to be flooded, and informal settlements will also be damaged by the rainfall. Localised damage to cars and flooding of roads is expected. Residents have been warned to be cautious as the lightning will be excessive.

Rain will continue in KZN and other parts of SA.

What you need to know about the recent floods

SAWS issued a weather warning for most of the country on 10 March, and the Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg slammed the municipal government for not maintaining the infrastructure to withstand the weather conditions

Gauteng, the Free State and other parts of the country experienced heavy rainfall as the severe weather persisted

Disruptive rainfall continued for KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend of 15 March, and one woman lost her life while trying to cross a flooded road

What South Africans said

South Africans commenting on the death of the woman who fell into the river with her car in Pinetown were devastated by the weather.

Uthi Mboma KaMqhele said:

"What changed? Is our infrastructure in trouble, or unable to withstand? We have experienced similar rain in the past, but recently, people are dying, and homes are getting destroyed."

Cecille Kinnear said:

"So much destruction. We think of the people of KZN."

Wynand Deyzel said:

"People don't realise that fast-flowing water as little as 15 to 20cm deep can cause a small car to be moved sideways and into a river."

Sindhera Avikaar said:

"Let's all be cautious on the roads."

KZN premier bemoans the impact of the recent floods

In a related article, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal's Premier, Thami Ntuli, said the recent floods have destroyed the province. He visited the community of Inanda in Durban, where many had lost their homes.

Ntuli said the government would assist those who have lost their homes and possessions during the weather. Sothy Africans slammed him and accused him of inaction.

