Cardoso Opens Up on the Only Blemish in Sundowns’ Performance in Nedbank Cup

Miguel Cardoso has commented on Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash on Sunday afternoon

Goals from Tashreeq Matthews and Bathusi Aubaas gave the Pretoria giants the deserved win over the visitors at the Lucas Moripe Stadium

The former Rio Ave mentor stated the only flaw in Sundowns' performance despite sealing a quarter-final place

Portuguese tactician Miguel Cardoso has disclosed the only blemish in Mamelodi Sundowns' performance in the 2-0 win over Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

The former Nantes manager guided the Brazilians to the quarter-finals of the competition, the same as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and other top clubs in the Betway Premiership.

The Premier Soccer League champions are hoping to reach the final like they did last season when they lost to the Sea Robbers.

Miguel Cardoso reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns win over Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup. Photo: @Masandawana/@SABCSport.

Source: Twitter

Cardoso states the only blemish in Sundowns' performance.

In an interview after the match, as per iDiskiTimes, Cardoso claimed he was happy about his team's performance against the lower league side but maintained that they missed too many chances in the match.

Masandawana played most of the second half with 10 men after Tashreeq Matthews was sent off, and the Portuguese mentor admitted that the incident served as a setback for the team.

"After scoring the second goal, the expectation is naturally to finish the game with a larger margin," Cardoso shared on SuperSport TV.

"At halftime, I told the team that we needed to take responsibility for scoring more goals. We had opportunities to do that even in the first half.

"Of course, in the second half, after Tashreeq made a mistake and was sent off, we had no choice but to manage the game more carefully, which is what we focused on.

"I did my best to manage the players who were more fired up, limiting their minutes to avoid overloading them, so we could see the game out. That was the goal.

"So, to put it simply, I’m not fully satisfied because we should have won by a bigger scoreline, but in the end, we got the job done, and that’s all that matters."

Source: Briefly News