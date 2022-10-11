Mpoomy Ledwaba got married to her partner Brenden Praise, and they had quite the occasion to celebrate their union

The media personality described her wedding day as a dream come true as the couple shared pictures of their special day

The gorgeous couple had a stunning wedding as they showed snippets of their time celebrating each other

Mpoomy Ledwaba looked like a dream when she married her husband, Brenden Praise. The couple has been together for a while and got married for the first time five years ago.

Mpoomy Ledwaba and her husband were quite the sight on their traditional wedding as they wore two different outfits. Image: Instagram/@mpoomy_ledwaba/@brenden_praise

Source: Instagram

Brenden and Mpoomy have two kids together, Nuri and Zandi, who make a stunning family. A year ago, the two had a breathtaking umembeso (traditional wedding).

Mpoomy Ledwaba ties the knot and gorgeous wedding ceremony

ZAlebs reports that Mpoomy married Brenden on 20 March 2021. The couple went all out, having two sets of outfits for their special day.

ZaLebs reports that they had sweet things to write about each other as they poured their hearts out on the captions for their pictures of the socials. In her post, Mpoomy was thankful to everyone who planned her wedding and thanked her husband. She said:

"@brenden_praise I can't thank you enough for planning the most beautiful wedding ever, not just materially beautiful, but beautiful in love & peace."

Brenden reflected on his special day and wrote in his post:

“One thing is for sure, I’ll keep choosing you over and over again.”

Four years before, they had a white wedding. Their latest was quite the lavish affair. Fans love to see the couple together as they constantly complimented their beautiful family.

@chibukusa commented:

"We love traditional weddings #HeritageAndCulture"

@oumamasiphula commented:

"My people."

@shirleyphuml commented:

"My favourites."

@msfriyay commented:

"Beautiful to watch."

@mothapo_tshepo commented:

"They look lovely."

@karabo.kmat commented:

"It's also the mommy who danced in front to show joy. Black weddings are so Colourful and beautiful."

@kwanelechili commented:

"My heart. I kent, so beautiful."

