A pic of the Kolisi fam together having fun warmed the hearts of many South Africans who loved their vibe

The family has shown how unified they are through pics and vids dotted around Rachel's Instagram page

Peeps across the country flocked to shower the group with lovely compliments and also flooded the comment section with hearts

A pic of the Kolisi family having fun together has warmed the hearts of many South Africans, who decided to shower the group with love and wholesome emojis.

A pic of the Kolisi fam having fun together was adored by netizens nationwide. Images: rachelkolisi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shared the snap on Instagram, that's received over 10 thousand likes in one day. What also draws a lot of attention to the pic is how everyone in it has a big and visible grin. The snap also comes with a simple yet effective caption saying:

"Nothing better."

MaKolsi's social media account is peppered with happy and joyful moments. Many pictures of her family smiling and lovingly embracing one another make up a large bulk of her Insta account and other more serious topics, such as several societal issues.

Peeps across Mzansi had nothing but positivity to share when it came to the group.

yandisa_ndzuzo said:

"This family is fire "

life_of_lindimae mentioned:

"Love this family ❤️"

keribainborough commented:

"Ah such lovely pics! "

an.netta8560 shared:

"May God Bless your family "

sboshzwana posted:

"This is beautiful. Thank you fot sharing your family moments with us Siya. Siya❤️bulela❤️"

lesley.e.mackay2 mentioned:

"❤️lovely pic well done Derryn."

sokisi_ngo said:

"Yiyo leyo Msiyana "

s.c.w_theking posted:

"S+R . talk about goals hey."

Rachel Kolisi shares fun family dishwashing antics, Mzansi adores the vibrant energy: “Love your chaos”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi undoubtedly adores her family and showed this by sharing a clip of them having fun while washing the dishes.

The supermom took to Instagram to share the animated escapades that the kids were all getting up to while doing the common chore. Rachel also posted a caption along with it, saying:

"Dish washing is not always this joyful I love our chaos ❤️"

