Bianca Naidoo has reportedly won her court battle against the Home Affairs Department and will soon be recognised as the executor of Riky Rick's estate

Home Affairs wanted to stop the late rapper's baby mama from being recognised as his legal wife because they were apparently not legally married

Riky and Bianca had been living together for nine years and both their families recognised their "marriage, according to reports

Bianca Naido has reportedly won her court battle to become the executor of her late baby daddy's estate. Riky Rick apparently did not have a will at the time of his untimely death.

Bianca Naidoo has won her battle to become the executor of Riky Rick’s estate. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Home Affairs reportedly abandoned its bid to stop Bianca from being recognised as Riky Rick's legal wife. In August, Bianca made headlines after she was involved in the nasty battle with the department over the rapper's estate.

According to ZAlebs, EWN reported that the government department was opposed to the rapper's partner of nine years being recognised as his legal wife. Bianca is also Riky's baby mama.

The publication further reports that both Bianca and Riky's families recognised their "marriage" even though they were not legally married. In court papers, Bianca revealed that she and Riky Rick both enjoyed emotional and financial inter-dependence.

Legends Barbershop relaunches in honour of Riky Rick

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's Legends Barbershop branch was reopened in his honour on 17 July, the late rapper's heavenly birthday.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker would have turned 35 on Sunday, 17 July. He was the franchise owner of the branch.

The Legends Barbershop group took to Instagram to share snaps taken during the opening of the hair shop. The late rapper-turned-businessman's wife, Bianca Naidoo and rappers, Moozlie and Youngsta CPT were some of the stars who attended the relaunch.

Cassper Nyovest and Black Coffee describe Riky Rick as the life of the party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's memorial service took place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The late rapper was buried on Tuesday, 1 March.

Mzansi celebs came out in numbers to celebrate the life of the Boss Zonke hitmaker. He passed away on 23 February at the age of 34. Speaking at his memorial, Cassper Nyovest shared that King Kotini was his idol.

He shared that the late award-winning star was everything he wanted to be. Black Coffee described Riky Rick as the life of the party. He shared that everywhere Riky Rick went, he spread love.

Source: Briefly News